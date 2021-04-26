jQuery Editable Select

jQuery Editable Select is a jQuery plugin that transforms a select into an input field where single elements are shown in real-time according to the entered characters. It scales down to a real select list when javascript is not available.

Demo

See demos here: http://indrimuska.github.io/jquery-editable-select/

Installation

Get jQuery Editable Select from npm, bower or git:

npm install jquery-editable- select bower install jquery-editable- select git clone https://github.com/indrimuska/jquery-editable-select.git

Typings are available in the @types/jquery-editable-select package:

npm install --save-dev @ types / jquery - editable - select

Include style and script in your page:

< script src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//rawgithub.com/indrimuska/jquery-editable-select/master/dist/jquery-editable-select.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "//rawgithub.com/indrimuska/jquery-editable-select/master/dist/jquery-editable-select.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Markup

Basic usage

< select id = "editable-select" > < option > Alfa Romeo </ option > < option > Audi </ option > < option > BMW </ option > < option > Citroen </ option > </ select >

$( '#editable-select' ).editableSelect();

Default text

The default text showed right after the initialization.

< select id = "editable-select" > < option > Alfa Romeo </ option > < option selected > Audi </ option > < option > BMW </ option > < option > Citroen </ option > </ select >

HTML support

All HTML tags in each <option> element will be rendered after initialization.

< select id = "editable-select" > < option > Alfa Romeo - <small><a href="http://www.alfaromeo.com/">www.alfaromeo.com</a></small> </ option > < option > Audi - <small><a href="http://www.audi.com/">www.audi.com</a></small> </ option > < option > BMW - <small><a href="http://www.bmw.com/">www.bmw.com</a></small> </ option > < option > Citroen - <small><a href="http://www.citroen.com/">www.citroen.com</a></small> </ option > </ select >

Scroll support

If the height of the list rises above 160px, a scrollbar is displayed.

You can change the max-height of the list box by overriding this css rule:

.es-list { max-height : 160px ; }

Options

Options can be passed via data attributes or JavaScript. For data attributes, append the option name to data- , as in data-filter="true" .

Property Type Default Description filter Boolean true Filter (or not) items in list while typing. effects Enum: "default" , "slide" , "fade" "default" Easing used for showing and hiding the dropdown list. duration Integer or Enum: "fast" , "slow" "fast" Duration of the easings (in milliseconds). appendTo String or jQuery element select.parent() Where to append the dropdown list in the DOM. trigger Enum: "focus" , "manual" "focus" How dropdown list is triggered.

$( '#editable-select' ).editableSelect({ effects : 'slide' , duration : 200 , appendTo : 'body' });

Default settings

You can change the default settings for a plugin by modifying the plugin's Constructor.DEFAULTS object:

$.fn.editableSelect.Constructor.DEFAULTS.effects = 'slide' ;

Methods

Transforms the <select> into a typeahead field. Accepts an optional options object .

Manually shows the dropdown list.

Manually hides the dropdown list.

Manually filters the dropdown list according to the value of the text field.

Manually sets the value of the text field to the value of the $element passed as parameter (it must be one of the elements in the dropdown list).

.editableSelect('add', text [, index [, attrs [, data ]]] );

Adds a new option in the dropdown list. You can choose the position where to insert the element (starting from 0 ) and any attributes (or data-attributes) to be assigned.

Removes an option in the dropdown list at the given index.

Clears all options in the dropdown list.

Destroys the typeahead field and restores the <select> input.

Events

Event Description created.editable-select Fired after initialization. show.editable-select Fired immediately when the show instance method has been called. shown.editable-select Fired when the dropdown has been made visible (will wait for CSS transitions to complete). hide.editable-select Fired immediately when the hide instance method has been called. hidden.editable-select Fired when the dropdown has finished being hidden (will wait for CSS transitions to complete). select.editable-select Fired when an option of the list has been selected. The selected $element is available as property of the event.

$( '#editable-select' ).on( 'shown.editable-select' , function ( e ) { }).editableSelect();

Keyboard support

jQuery Editable Select includes support for keyboard navigation:

up , down arrow keys

You can navigate through list with keyboard arrows.

Enter

When the list is visible, by pressing Enter button you'll select the highlighted option and replace the input field value with the option label.

When the list is not visible, Enter will have a normal behavior (submitting the form, etc...)

Tab

If the dropdown list is visible, it closes the dropdown, otherwise it will be opened.

Escape

Hides the list.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Indri Muska. Licensed under the MIT license.