Flexible drawer menu using jQuery, iScroll and CSS.

CDN

cdnjs

Package Managers

npm

npm install jquery-drawer jquery@2.2.4 iscroll

bower

bower install drawer jquery

Dependencies

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/blivesta/drawer.git $ cd drawer $ git checkout -b patch-1 $ npm install && gulp build

Build

$ gulp build

Watch & Connect

$ gulp

Contributors

Contributing

To contribute to Drawer, clone this repo locally and commit your code. Please check that everything works before opening a pull-request.

License

Copyright 2014-2016 Released under the MIT license.