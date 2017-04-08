Flexible drawer menu using jQuery, iScroll and CSS.
cdnjs
npm
$ npm install jquery-drawer jquery@2.2.4 iscroll
bower
$ bower install drawer jquery#2.2.4 iscroll
$ git clone https://github.com/blivesta/drawer.git
$ cd drawer
$ git checkout -b patch-1
$ npm install && gulp build
Build
$ gulp build
Watch & Connect
$ gulp
To contribute to Drawer, clone this repo locally and commit your code. Please check that everything works before opening a pull-request.
