jquery-drawer

by Yasuyuki Enomoto
3.2.2 (see all)

Flexible drawer menu using jQuery, iScroll and CSS.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

732

GitHub Stars

612

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

2.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Drawer

Bower version npm version Build Status

Demo & Installation

CDN

cdnjs

Package Managers

npm

$ npm install jquery-drawer jquery@2.2.4 iscroll

bower

$ bower install drawer jquery#2.2.4 iscroll

Dependencies

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/blivesta/drawer.git
$ cd drawer
$ git checkout -b patch-1
$ npm install && gulp build

Build

$ gulp build

Watch & Connect

$ gulp

Contributors

Contributing

To contribute to Drawer, clone this repo locally and commit your code. Please check that everything works before opening a pull-request.

License

Copyright 2014-2016 Released under the MIT license.

Issei FukataKyoto, Japan9 Ratings0 Reviews
Web designer
8 months ago

