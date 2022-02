Brings drop-down navigation tapping for touch devices. Built as jQuery Plugin.

< nav class = "navigation" > < ul > < li > < a href = "#" > First level </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > First level </ a > < ul > < li > < a href = "#" > Second level </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Second level </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ li > </ ul > </ nav > < script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.1.1.min.js" integrity = "sha256-hVVnYaiADRTO2PzUGmuLJr8BLUSjGIZsDYGmIJLv2b8=" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > < script src = "dist/jquery.dcd.doubletaptogo.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > $( function ( ) { $( '.navigation' ).doubleTapToGo(); }); </ script >

automatic : If set to true, tries to find out automatically which elements need doubletap and sets selector class on it. Set to false, if you have a more complex structure and set the selector class manually on the elements or specify a complex selector chain. [Default: true]

selectorClass : Defines the selector class on which doubletap binds. [Default: 'doubletap']

selectorChain: Defines the selector chain on which doubletap binds. [Default: 'li:has(ul)']

3.0.0 Refactor to jQuery Plugin

removed dependency for jQuery Widget Factory

Bugfixes

2.0.1 Bugfixes

added selector chain

Bugfix for selector class in event listeners

Bugfix for event listeners iOS / Android

2.0.0 Refactoring

added automatic mode

added selector for binding

removed levels option

1.0.0 Initial Release