openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jquery-deparam

by AceMetrix
0.5.3 (see all)

Convert $.param() serialized strings back into JS objects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

81.7K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jquery-deparam

Extracted $.deparam from Ben Alman's jquery-bbq with license info included. Deparam is the inverse of jquery's $.param method. It takes a parameterized querystring and converts it back into an object. The format is in many ways a more compact way to serialize a javascript object over JSON. For example (from the included tests):

var paramStr = 'a[]=4&a[]=5&a[]=6&b[x][]=7&b[y]=8&b[z][]=9&b[z][]=0&b[z][]=true&b[z][]=false&b[z][]=undefined&b[z][]=&c=1';
var paramsObj = {
    a: ['4','5','6'],
    b:{
        x:['7'],
        y:'8',
        z:['9','0','true','false','undefined','']
    },
    c:'1'
};

deparam(paramStr).should.deep.equal(paramsObj);

Install

bower install jquery-deparam
npm install jquery-deparam

Usage

Browser global:

<script src="jquery-deparam.js"></script>

CommonJS module:

var deparam = require('jquery-deparam');

AMD Module:

define(['deparam'], function(deparam){});

Notes

$.param({}), $.param([]), and $.param('') serialize into empty strings. This library will serialize those cases into an empty string.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial