Extracted $.deparam from Ben Alman's jquery-bbq with license info included. Deparam is the inverse of jquery's $.param method. It takes a parameterized querystring and converts it back into an object. The format is in many ways a more compact way to serialize a javascript object over JSON. For example (from the included tests):

var paramStr = 'a[]=4&a[]=5&a[]=6&b[x][]=7&b[y]=8&b[z][]=9&b[z][]=0&b[z][]=true&b[z][]=false&b[z][]=undefined&b[z][]=&c=1' ; var paramsObj = { a : [ '4' , '5' , '6' ], b :{ x :[ '7' ], y : '8' , z :[ '9' , '0' , 'true' , 'false' , 'undefined' , '' ] }, c : '1' }; deparam(paramStr).should.deep.equal(paramsObj);

Install

bower install jquery-deparam npm install jquery-deparam

Usage

Browser global:

< script src = "jquery-deparam.js" > </ script >

CommonJS module:

var deparam = require ( 'jquery-deparam' );

AMD Module:

define([ 'deparam' ], function ( deparam ) {});

Notes

$.param({}) , $.param([]) , and $.param('') serialize into empty strings. This library will serialize those cases into an empty string.

License

MIT