Extracted $.deparam from Ben Alman's jquery-bbq with license info included. Deparam is the inverse of jquery's $.param method. It takes a parameterized querystring and converts it back into an object. The format is in many ways a more compact way to serialize a javascript object over JSON. For example (from the included tests):
var paramStr = 'a[]=4&a[]=5&a[]=6&b[x][]=7&b[y]=8&b[z][]=9&b[z][]=0&b[z][]=true&b[z][]=false&b[z][]=undefined&b[z][]=&c=1';
var paramsObj = {
a: ['4','5','6'],
b:{
x:['7'],
y:'8',
z:['9','0','true','false','undefined','']
},
c:'1'
};
deparam(paramStr).should.deep.equal(paramsObj);
bower install jquery-deparam
npm install jquery-deparam
Browser global:
<script src="jquery-deparam.js"></script>
CommonJS module:
var deparam = require('jquery-deparam');
AMD Module:
define(['deparam'], function(deparam){});
$.param({}),
$.param([]), and
$.param('') serialize into empty strings. This library will serialize those cases into an empty string.
MIT