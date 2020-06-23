Demo and Documentation

PLEASE. Help me update documentation. Doc.tpl This file will be automatically displayed on the site

Installation

npm install jquery-datetimepicker

OR

yarn add jquery-datetimepicker

or download zip

==============

!!! The latest version of the options 'lang' obsolete. The language setting is now global. !!!

Use this:

jQuery.datetimepicker.setLocale( 'en' );

Documentation

jQuery Plugin Date and Time Picker

DateTimePicker

DatePicker

TimePicker

Options to highlight individual dates or periods

JS Build help

Requires Node and NPM Download and install node.js.

Install:

Install bower globally with npm install -g bower . Run npm install . npm will look at package.json and automatically install the necessary dependencies. Run bower install , which installs front-end packages defined in bower.json .

Notice: If you use Bower v1.5.2, you will get error: The "main" field cannot contain minified files You can regress to version 1.3.12

npm uninstall bower -g npm install -g bower@1.3.12

Build:

First install npm requirements: npm install -g uglifycss concat-cli Then build the files: npm run build

When build completed, you'll have the following files: