PLEASE. Help me update documentation. Doc.tpl This file will be automatically displayed on the site
npm install jquery-datetimepicker
OR
yarn add jquery-datetimepicker
or download zip
==============
!!! The latest version of the options 'lang' obsolete. The language setting is now global. !!!
Use this:
jQuery.datetimepicker.setLocale('en');
jQuery Plugin Date and Time Picker
DateTimePicker
DatePicker
TimePicker
Options to highlight individual dates or periods
Requires Node and NPM Download and install node.js.
Install:
bower globally with
npm install -g bower.
npm install. npm will look at
package.json and automatically install the necessary dependencies.
bower install, which installs front-end packages defined in
bower.json.
Notice: If you use Bower v1.5.2, you will get error:
The "main" field cannot contain minified files
You can regress to version 1.3.12
npm uninstall bower -g
npm install -g bower@1.3.12
Build:
First install npm requirements:
npm install -g uglifycss concat-cli
Then build the files:
npm run build
When build completed, you'll have the following files: