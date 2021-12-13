jQuery Date Range Picker is a jQuery plugin that allows a user to select a date range.
Documentation and demonstrations can be found here: https://longbill.github.io/jquery-date-range-picker
npm install -g npm
npm install -g gulp@3.9.1
git clone https://github.com/longbill/jquery-date-range-picker.git
cd jquery-date-range-picker
npm install
src folder
gulp
npm version command according to Semantic Versioning best practices.
npm version <patch|minor|major>
This date range picker plugin is under MIT LICENSE