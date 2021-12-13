openbase logo
jdr

jquery-date-range-picker

by Chunlong
1.0.4 (see all)

A jQuery plugin that allows user to select a date range

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

2.1K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

86

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jQuery Date Range Picker Plugin

CDNJS Bower Version License

jQuery Date Range Picker is a jQuery plugin that allows a user to select a date range.

  • Requires jQuery 1.7+, Moment 2.8.1+
  • Supports IE7+, Firefox, Chrome, Safari and other standard HTML5 browsers
  • Supports multi-language
  • Fully CSS styled

Documentation & Demo

Documentation and demonstrations can be found here: https://longbill.github.io/jquery-date-range-picker

screenshot

Setup on development machine

npm install -g npm
  • Install gulp v3.9.1 (global install)
npm install -g gulp@3.9.1
  • Clone this project
git clone https://github.com/longbill/jquery-date-range-picker.git
cd jquery-date-range-picker
  • Install local dependencies
npm install
  • Generate new minified (dist) files by reading from the src folder
gulp

npm version <patch|minor|major>

Change log

License

This date range picker plugin is under MIT LICENSE

