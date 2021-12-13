jQuery Date Range Picker is a jQuery plugin that allows a user to select a date range.

Requires jQuery 1.7+, Moment 2.8.1+

Supports IE7+, Firefox, Chrome, Safari and other standard HTML5 browsers

Supports multi-language

Fully CSS styled

Documentation & Demo

Documentation and demonstrations can be found here: https://longbill.github.io/jquery-date-range-picker

Setup on development machine

Install node.js Ubuntu/Mac , Windows

Update npm to latest version

npm install -g npm

Install gulp v3.9.1 (global install)

npm install -g gulp @ 3 . 9 . 1

Clone this project

git clone https://github.com/longbill/jquery- date - range -picker.git cd jquery- date - range -picker

Install local dependencies

npm install

Generate new minified (dist) files by reading from the src folder

gulp

Build and tag a new version using npm version command according to Semantic Versioning best practices.

npm version < patch|minor|major >

Change log

See changelog

License

This date range picker plugin is under MIT LICENSE