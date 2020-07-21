openbase logo
jc

jquery-cropper

by Fengyuan Chen
1.0.1

A jQuery plugin wrapper for Cropper.js.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.7K

GitHub Stars

579

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

jquery-cropper

Build Status Coverage Status Downloads Version

A jQuery plugin wrapper for Cropper.js.

Main

dist/
├── jquery-cropper.js        (UMD)
├── jquery-cropper.min.js    (UMD, compressed)
├── jquery-cropper.common.js (CommonJS, default)
└── jquery-cropper.esm.js    (ES Module)

Getting started

Installation

npm install jquery-cropper jquery cropperjs

Include files:

<script src="/path/to/jquery.js"></script><!-- jQuery is required -->
<script src="/path/to/cropper.js"></script><!-- Cropper.js is required -->
<link  href="/path/to/cropper.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="/path/to/jquery-cropper.js"></script>

Usage

Initialize with $.fn.cropper method.

<!-- Wrap the image or canvas element with a block element (container) -->
<div>
  <img id="image" src="picture.jpg">
</div>

/* Limit image width to avoid overflow the container */
img {
  max-width: 100%; /* This rule is very important, please do not ignore this! */
}

var $image = $('#image');

$image.cropper({
  aspectRatio: 16 / 9,
  crop: function(event) {
    console.log(event.detail.x);
    console.log(event.detail.y);
    console.log(event.detail.width);
    console.log(event.detail.height);
    console.log(event.detail.rotate);
    console.log(event.detail.scaleX);
    console.log(event.detail.scaleY);
  }
});

// Get the Cropper.js instance after initialized
var cropper = $image.data('cropper');

Options

See the available options of Cropper.js.

$().cropper(options);

Methods

See the available methods of Cropper.js.

$().cropper('method', argument1, , argument2, ..., argumentN);

Events

See the available events of Cropper.js.

$().on('event', handler);

No conflict

If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the $.fn.cropper.noConflict method to revert to it.

<script src="other-plugin.js"></script>
<script src="jquery-cropper.js"></script>
<script>
  $.fn.cropper.noConflict();
  // Code that uses other plugin's "$().cropper" can follow here.
</script>

Browser support

It is the same as the browser support of Cropper.js. As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines.

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

License

MIT © Chen Fengyuan

