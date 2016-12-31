To get started, check-it out: http://hilios.github.io/jQuery.countdown/

The ultimate countdown plugin designed to fit in any coupon, auction site or product launch. Read our Documentation and follow our Examples to see what suits your particular needs.

If you want to clone the repo always use the files under dist folder, they are optimized for production and development.

Install via Bower

bower install jquery .countdown

Add a script to your html:

< script src = "/bower_components/jquery.countdown/dist/jquery.countdown.js" > </ script >

Install via NPM

npm install --save jquery-countdown

Require the script:

require ( 'jquery-countdown' );

Getting started

< div id = "getting-started" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > $( '#getting-started' ).countdown( '2015/01/01' , function ( event ) { $( this ).html(event.strftime( '%w weeks %d days %H:%M:%S' )); }); </ script >

Requirements

Since version 2.0.0 we only support jQuery above 1.7 (including 2.x and 3.x). For legacy 1.6 support please use the version 1.0.2.

Our documentation is powered by Jekyll (see gh-page branch) and hosted in GitHub Pages at http://hilios.github.io/jQuery.countdown/.

There are few ways to get started, from the most simple example to advanced, we support many different countdown styles, see wich one fits your scenario, and if anyone doesn't it's a good starting point to customize your output.

Current version is 2.2.0, to follow our change log please visit the release notes.

What's new in 2.2.0?

Total count for hours %I , minutes %N and seconds %T ;

, minutes and seconds ; Count to weeks left to complete a month %W ;

; Deferred initialization, allows to control the exact start moment;

Fix pluralization bug when return is zero;

What's new in 2.1.0?

Add proper offset for days left to a month and to a week;

Fix bower amd install;

Contributing

The Final Countdown uses Grunt and Bower with convenient methods for developing the plugin. It's how we compile our code and run tests. To get started install NodeJS, Bower, and then run some Grunt/Bower commands.

bower install npm install grunt test # Lint code and run test suite grunt build # Generate the release files (dev, min and zip) grunt # Watch for updates than test and build

This plugin is tested with QUnit, under jQuery 1.7 up to 3.1, Bootstrap 3.0 and RequireJS.

The functional tests made against:

Chrome >= 12

Safari >= 5

Firefox >= 5.0

IE 7/8/9

Code coverage:

---------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------| File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines |Uncovered Lines | ---------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------| src/ | 98.4 | 90.63 | 100 | 98.4 | | countdown.js | 98.4 | 90.63 | 100 | 98.4 | 6,283 | ---------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------| All files | 98.4 | 90.63 | 100 | 98.4 | | ---------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------|

License

Copyright (c) 2011-2015 Edson Hilios. This is a free software is licensed under the MIT License.