To get started, check-it out: http://hilios.github.io/jQuery.countdown/
The ultimate countdown plugin designed to fit in any coupon, auction site or product launch. Read our Documentation and follow our Examples to see what suits your particular needs.
Click here to download the latest version
If you want to clone the repo always use the files under dist folder, they are optimized for production and development.
bower install jquery.countdown
Add a
script to your html:
<script src="/bower_components/jquery.countdown/dist/jquery.countdown.js"></script>
npm install --save jquery-countdown
Require the script:
require('jquery-countdown');
<div id="getting-started"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
$('#getting-started').countdown('2015/01/01', function(event) {
$(this).html(event.strftime('%w weeks %d days %H:%M:%S'));
});
</script>
Since version 2.0.0 we only support jQuery above 1.7 (including 2.x and 3.x). For legacy 1.6 support please use the version 1.0.2.
Our documentation is powered by Jekyll (see
gh-page branch) and hosted in GitHub Pages at http://hilios.github.io/jQuery.countdown/.
There are few ways to get started, from the most simple example to advanced, we support many different countdown styles, see wich one fits your scenario, and if anyone doesn't it's a good starting point to customize your output.
Current version is 2.2.0, to follow our change log please visit the release notes.
%I, minutes
%N and seconds
%T;
%W;
The Final Countdown uses Grunt and Bower with convenient methods for developing the plugin. It's how we compile our code and run tests. To get started install NodeJS, Bower, and then run some Grunt/Bower commands.
bower install
npm install
grunt test # Lint code and run test suite
grunt build # Generate the release files (dev, min and zip)
grunt # Watch for updates than test and build
This plugin is tested with QUnit, under jQuery 1.7 up to 3.1, Bootstrap 3.0 and RequireJS.
The functional tests made against:
Code coverage:
---------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------|
File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines |Uncovered Lines |
---------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------|
src/ | 98.4 | 90.63 | 100 | 98.4 | |
countdown.js | 98.4 | 90.63 | 100 | 98.4 | 6,283 |
---------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------|
All files | 98.4 | 90.63 | 100 | 98.4 | |
---------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------|
Thanks for bug reporting and fixes:
Copyright (c) 2011-2015 Edson Hilios. This is a free software is licensed under the MIT License.