$.contextMenu is a management facility for - you guessed it - context menus. It was designed for an application where there are hundreds of elements that may show a context menu - so intialization speed and memory usage are kept fairly small. It also allows to register context menus without providing actual markup, as $.contextMenu generates DOMElements as needed.
features - demo - documentation
register contextMenu from javascript:
$.contextMenu({
// define which elements trigger this menu
selector: ".with-cool-menu",
// define the elements of the menu
items: {
foo: {name: "Foo", callback: function(key, opt){ alert("Foo!"); }},
bar: {name: "Bar", callback: function(key, opt){ alert("Bar!") }}
}
// there's more, have a look at the demos and docs...
});
have a look at the demos.
Version 3.0 is a restructure of the javascript into something more sane written in ES6. It consolidates all API's so callbacks are better documented and more concise. The basics are still the same, but all callbacks are structured differently.
The goal of this refactor was mostly to make the ContextMenu easier to maintain, and make the API's more consise. It also adds JSdoc comments so the API documentation is generated from the code and it enables code completion.
Check out the 3.x branch, or install with
npm install jquery-contextmenu@next.
Firefox 8 implemented contextmenu using the <menuitem> tags for menu-structure. The specs however state that <command> tags should be used for this purpose. $.contextMenu accepts both.
Firefox 8 does not yet fully implement the contextmenu specification (Ticket #617528). The elements a, button, input and option usable as commands are being ignored altogether. It also doesn't (optically) distinguish between checkbox/radio and regular commands (Bug #705292).
Note: While the specs note <option>s to be renderd as regular commands, $.contextMenu will render an actual <select>. import contextMenu from HTML5 <menu>:
$.contextMenu("html5");
You're (obviously) able to use the context menu with your mouse. Once it is opened, you can also use the keyboard to (fully) navigate it.
Besides the obvious, browser also react to alphanumeric key strokes. Hitting
r in a context menu will make Firefox (8) reload the page immediately. Chrome selects the option to see infos on the page, Safari selects the option to print the document. Awesome, right? Until trying the same on Windows I did not realize that the browsers were using the access-key for this. I would've preferred typing the first character of something, say "s" for "save" and then iterate through all the commands beginning with s. But that's me - what do I know about UX? Anyways, $.contextMenu now also supports accesskey handling.
$.contextMenu is published under the MIT license
This package is Treeware. If you use it in production, then we ask that you buy the world a tree to thank us for our work. By contributing to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.
Font-Awesome icons used from encharm/Font-Awesome-SVG-PNG.
SWIS is a web agency from Leiden, the Netherlands. We love working with open source software.