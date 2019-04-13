openbase logo
jcn

jquery-confirm-npm

by Boniface Pereira
2.5.1

A multipurpose plugin for alert, confirm & dialog, with extended features.

Readme

jquery-confirm

alerts, confirms and dialogs in one.

v3.3.3

Donate

A multipurpose plugin for alert, confirm & dialog, with Super powers.

  • Listen keyboard keys
  • Directly load content via Ajax
  • Auto-close dialog after a specified time
  • prevent Dialog close on background click
  • callback function, and ton more

View Detailed Documentation & Examples

Installation

Download the latest release here and use the files within dist folder.

via CDN:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-confirm/3.3.2/jquery-confirm.min.css">
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-confirm/3.3.2/jquery-confirm.min.js"></script>

via Bower:
$ bower install craftpip/jquery-confirm

via NPM:
$ npm install jquery-confirm

Basic Usage

Showing a confirm box.

$.confirm({
    title: 'What is up?',
    content: 'Here goes a little content',
    type: 'green',
    buttons: {   
        ok: {
            text: "ok!",
            btnClass: 'btn-primary',
            keys: ['enter'],
            action: function(){
                 console.log('the user clicked confirm');
            }
        },
        cancel: function(){
                console.log('the user clicked cancel');
        }
    }
});

Demo and Documentation

See Detailed Docs + Example here.

Authors

Boniface Pereira & Awesome Contributors.

Issues

Please post issues and feature request here Github issues

jconfirm alias

The $.alert() , $.confirm() & $.dialog() are alias of jconfirm();.

Checkout the documentation for further information.

Version changes

(new in 3.3.3)

  • Safari height bug fix. PR by lanre-ade
  • Fix isClosed bug for firefox. PR by loganm
  • Remove scroll to top when content height changes. PR by amikot
  • added support for AMD and commonJS

(new in 3.3.1)

  • Pass 'false' in buttons property to remove all buttons in $.confirm and $.alert

(new in 3.3.0)

  • Moved overflow scroll inside modal #286
  • Improved draggable
  • Added 'animateFromElement' method
  • Added 'smoothScroll' option
  • Added 'hilight' option
  • Added 'showLoading','hideLoading' option
  • Accept jquery dom element in content #313
  • Updated docs
  • 'setDialogCenter' method deprecated, dialog centered with CSS tables
  • 'alignMiddle' method deprecated
  • fixes #255 #307 290

(new in 3.2.3)

  • Added lazyOpen option
  • Added button properties isHidden and isDisabled
  • setBoxWidth method added

(new in 3.2.1) *untagged

  • Fixed autoClose bug decimal point countdown if 1500 milliseconds was provided.

(new in 3.2.0)

  • new theme Modern added
  • fixed #242 #248
  • themes RTL & supervan fixes

(new in 3.1.1)

  • bug fixes

(new in 3.1.0)

  • Support for bootstrap v4
  • Draggable dialogs
  • Added options animateScrollToElement, alignMiddle, offsetTop, offsetBottom and drawWindowGap

(new in 3.0.3)

  • Setting defaults fixed
  • added docs for prompt dialog
  • added setType method
  • users can now create custom type styles
  • removed the annoying debug console log
  • other fixes

(new in 3.0.1)

  • Removed bootstrap as dependency
  • Added dialog type to identify success, failure, etc.
  • Animate scroll to previous focused element
  • titleClass option added

(New in 3.0.0) no backwards compatible with v2.

  • Define multiple buttons
  • Define keyboard keys for individual buttons
  • Added setContentPrepend, setContentAppend for control over content.
  • Added functions to enable, disable, show, hide, and more for buttons.
  • Added aliases for columnClass
  • Added bgOpacity
  • Added containerFluid
  • Added backgroundDismiss animations
  • Added callbacks, onContentReady, onOpenBefore, onDestroy
  • Docs added for custom animations and themes
  • Animation fixes when loading via Ajax
  • Restructured code
  • Bind button to closeIcon event
  • Bind button to backgroundDismiss event
  • Now created and destroyed instances can be reopened.
  • Bug fixes

(New in 2.5.1)

  • Fixes

(New in 2.5.0)

  • Added closeIconClass
  • Added this.$target
  • Changed modal template
  • Watches modal for new changes auto set to center
  • New documentation
  • Added new theme 'material' and 'bootstrap'
  • Removed themes 'holodark' and 'hololight'
  • Improved performance

(New in 2.0.0)

  • Added closeAnimation
  • Added $('a').confirm() to emulate confirm();
  • Smoother animations
  • Changed backgroundDismiss animation
  • Updated documentations

(New in 1.7.9)

  • Minor bug fixes

(New in 1.7.8)

  • RTL support
  • Option to select keyboard keys

(New in 1.7.5)

  • Callbacks added, onOpen, onClose, onAction
  • Improved docs.

(New in 1.7.3)

  • Fix show and hide for closeIcon
  • Improved animations, more CSS
  • setContent method improved.
  • setTitle method added.

(New in 1.7.0)

  • Option for custom width added (using bootstrap grid)
  • Text overflow logic changed, #13
  • Documentation & improvements to contentLoaded callback.

(New in 1.6.0)

  • Theme 'supervan' added
  • Load via URL advanced added. now get control over your ajax calls & callbacks.
  • methods setContent, isClosed added
  • Improved documentation

(New in 1.5.3)

  • Bounce Animation added (kind of elastic).
  • Hide title if false.
  • Keyboard action, SPACE key added to trigger confirm function.
  • Background now has fade animation (open & close).
  • Keep a record of opened, closed, currentlyOpened dialogs jconfirm.record.
  • Tweaks.

(New in 1.5.1)

  • Bower added.

(New in 1.5.0)

  • Keyboard support to control modal. (ENTER and ESC).
  • Control over the dialog via this.
  • Updated DOCUMENTATION.
  • Code optimized.

(New in 1.1.3)

  • $.dialog alias added.
  • Refined animations.
  • Removed Blur animation (was buggy).
  • Animation speed fixed.
  • Ajax-content loading now waits and disabled buttons until loaded.
  • Modal center justified on screen.
  • Added close icon if buttons are disabled (dialog mode).
  • Disabled window scroll on modal open.
  • Fixed bugs.

(New in 1.1.0)

  • Ajax content loading content: 'url:loadfrom.html'.

Copyright (C) 2014-2017 jquery-confirm

Licensed under the MIT license.

