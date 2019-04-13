alerts, confirms and dialogs in one.

v3.3.3

A multipurpose plugin for alert, confirm & dialog, with Super powers.

Listen keyboard keys

Directly load content via Ajax

Auto-close dialog after a specified time

prevent Dialog close on background click

callback function, and ton more

View Detailed Documentation & Examples

Installation

Download the latest release here and use the files within dist folder.

via CDN:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-confirm/3.3.2/jquery-confirm.min.css">

<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-confirm/3.3.2/jquery-confirm.min.js"></script>

via Bower:

$ bower install craftpip/jquery-confirm

via NPM:

$ npm install jquery-confirm

Basic Usage

Showing a confirm box.

$.confirm({ title : 'What is up?' , content : 'Here goes a little content' , type : 'green' , buttons : { ok : { text : "ok!" , btnClass : 'btn-primary' , keys : [ 'enter' ], action : function ( ) { console .log( 'the user clicked confirm' ); } }, cancel : function ( ) { console .log( 'the user clicked cancel' ); } } });

Demo and Documentation

See Detailed Docs + Example here.

Authors

Boniface Pereira & Awesome Contributors.

Issues

Please post issues and feature request here Github issues

jconfirm alias

The $.alert() , $.confirm() & $.dialog() are alias of jconfirm(); .

Checkout the documentation for further information.

Version changes

(new in 3.3.3)

Safari height bug fix. PR by lanre-ade

Fix isClosed bug for firefox. PR by loganm

Remove scroll to top when content height changes. PR by amikot

added support for AMD and commonJS

(new in 3.3.1)

Pass 'false' in buttons property to remove all buttons in $.confirm and $.alert

(new in 3.3.0)

Moved overflow scroll inside modal #286

Improved draggable

Added 'animateFromElement' method

Added 'smoothScroll' option

Added 'hilight' option

Added 'showLoading','hideLoading' option

Accept jquery dom element in content #313

Updated docs

'setDialogCenter' method deprecated, dialog centered with CSS tables

'alignMiddle' method deprecated

fixes #255 #307 290

(new in 3.2.3)

Added lazyOpen option

Added button properties isHidden and isDisabled

setBoxWidth method added

(new in 3.2.1) *untagged

Fixed autoClose bug decimal point countdown if 1500 milliseconds was provided.

(new in 3.2.0)

new theme Modern added

fixed #242 #248

themes RTL & supervan fixes

(new in 3.1.1)

bug fixes

(new in 3.1.0)

Support for bootstrap v4

Draggable dialogs

Added options animateScrollToElement, alignMiddle, offsetTop, offsetBottom and drawWindowGap

(new in 3.0.3)

Setting defaults fixed

added docs for prompt dialog

added setType method

users can now create custom type styles

removed the annoying debug console log

other fixes

(new in 3.0.1)

Removed bootstrap as dependency

Added dialog type to identify success, failure, etc.

Animate scroll to previous focused element

titleClass option added

(New in 3.0.0) no backwards compatible with v2.

Define multiple buttons

Define keyboard keys for individual buttons

Added setContentPrepend, setContentAppend for control over content.

Added functions to enable, disable, show, hide, and more for buttons.

Added aliases for columnClass

Added bgOpacity

Added containerFluid

Added backgroundDismiss animations

Added callbacks, onContentReady, onOpenBefore, onDestroy

Docs added for custom animations and themes

Animation fixes when loading via Ajax

Restructured code

Bind button to closeIcon event

Bind button to backgroundDismiss event

Now created and destroyed instances can be reopened.

Bug fixes

(New in 2.5.1)

Fixes

(New in 2.5.0)

Added closeIconClass

Added this.$target

Changed modal template

Watches modal for new changes auto set to center

New documentation

Added new theme 'material' and 'bootstrap'

Removed themes 'holodark' and 'hololight'

Improved performance

(New in 2.0.0)

Added closeAnimation

Added $('a').confirm() to emulate confirm();

Smoother animations

Changed backgroundDismiss animation

Updated documentations

(New in 1.7.9)

Minor bug fixes

(New in 1.7.8)

RTL support

Option to select keyboard keys

(New in 1.7.5)

Callbacks added, onOpen, onClose, onAction

Improved docs.

(New in 1.7.3)

Fix show and hide for closeIcon

Improved animations, more CSS

setContent method improved.

setTitle method added.

(New in 1.7.0)

Option for custom width added (using bootstrap grid)

Text overflow logic changed, #13

Documentation & improvements to contentLoaded callback.

(New in 1.6.0)

Theme 'supervan' added

Load via URL advanced added. now get control over your ajax calls & callbacks.

methods setContent, isClosed added

Improved documentation

(New in 1.5.3)

Bounce Animation added (kind of elastic).

Hide title if false.

Keyboard action, SPACE key added to trigger confirm function.

Background now has fade animation (open & close).

Keep a record of opened, closed, currentlyOpened dialogs jconfirm.record .

. Tweaks.

(New in 1.5.1)

Bower added.

(New in 1.5.0)

Keyboard support to control modal. (ENTER and ESC).

Control over the dialog via this .

. Updated DOCUMENTATION.

Code optimized.

(New in 1.1.3)

$.dialog alias added.

alias added. Refined animations.

Removed Blur animation (was buggy).

Animation speed fixed.

Ajax-content loading now waits and disabled buttons until loaded.

Modal center justified on screen.

Added close icon if buttons are disabled (dialog mode).

Disabled window scroll on modal open.

Fixed bugs.

(New in 1.1.0)

Ajax content loading content: 'url:loadfrom.html' .

Copyright and license

Copyright (C) 2014-2017 jquery-confirm

Licensed under the MIT license.