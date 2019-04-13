alerts, confirms and dialogs in one.
v3.3.3
A multipurpose plugin for alert, confirm & dialog, with Super powers.
- Listen keyboard keys
- Directly load content via Ajax
- Auto-close dialog after a specified time
- prevent Dialog close on background click
- callback function, and ton more
View Detailed Documentation & Examples
Installation
Download the latest release here and use the files within
dist folder.
via CDN:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-confirm/3.3.2/jquery-confirm.min.css">
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-confirm/3.3.2/jquery-confirm.min.js"></script>
via Bower:
$ bower install craftpip/jquery-confirm
via NPM:
$ npm install jquery-confirm
Basic Usage
Showing a confirm box.
$.confirm({
title: 'What is up?',
content: 'Here goes a little content',
type: 'green',
buttons: {
ok: {
text: "ok!",
btnClass: 'btn-primary',
keys: ['enter'],
action: function(){
console.log('the user clicked confirm');
}
},
cancel: function(){
console.log('the user clicked cancel');
}
}
});
Demo and Documentation
See Detailed Docs + Example here.
Authors
Boniface Pereira & Awesome Contributors.
Issues
Please post issues and feature request here Github issues
jconfirm alias
The
$.alert() ,
$.confirm() &
$.dialog() are alias of
jconfirm();.
Checkout the documentation for further information.
Version changes
(new in 3.3.3)
- Safari height bug fix. PR by lanre-ade
- Fix isClosed bug for firefox. PR by loganm
- Remove scroll to top when content height changes. PR by amikot
- added support for AMD and commonJS
(new in 3.3.1)
- Pass 'false' in buttons property to remove all buttons in $.confirm and $.alert
(new in 3.3.0)
- Moved overflow scroll inside modal #286
- Improved draggable
- Added 'animateFromElement' method
- Added 'smoothScroll' option
- Added 'hilight' option
- Added 'showLoading','hideLoading' option
- Accept jquery dom element in content #313
- Updated docs
- 'setDialogCenter' method deprecated, dialog centered with CSS tables
- 'alignMiddle' method deprecated
- fixes #255 #307 290
(new in 3.2.3)
- Added lazyOpen option
- Added button properties isHidden and isDisabled
- setBoxWidth method added
(new in 3.2.1) *untagged
- Fixed autoClose bug decimal point countdown if 1500 milliseconds was provided.
(new in 3.2.0)
- new theme Modern added
- fixed #242 #248
- themes RTL & supervan fixes
(new in 3.1.1)
(new in 3.1.0)
- Support for bootstrap v4
- Draggable dialogs
- Added options animateScrollToElement, alignMiddle, offsetTop, offsetBottom and drawWindowGap
(new in 3.0.3)
- Setting defaults fixed
- added docs for prompt dialog
- added setType method
- users can now create custom type styles
- removed the annoying debug console log
- other fixes
(new in 3.0.1)
- Removed bootstrap as dependency
- Added dialog type to identify success, failure, etc.
- Animate scroll to previous focused element
- titleClass option added
(New in 3.0.0) no backwards compatible with v2.
- Define multiple buttons
- Define keyboard keys for individual buttons
- Added setContentPrepend, setContentAppend for control over content.
- Added functions to enable, disable, show, hide, and more for buttons.
- Added aliases for columnClass
- Added bgOpacity
- Added containerFluid
- Added backgroundDismiss animations
- Added callbacks, onContentReady, onOpenBefore, onDestroy
- Docs added for custom animations and themes
- Animation fixes when loading via Ajax
- Restructured code
- Bind button to closeIcon event
- Bind button to backgroundDismiss event
- Now created and destroyed instances can be reopened.
- Bug fixes
(New in 2.5.1)
(New in 2.5.0)
- Added closeIconClass
- Added this.$target
- Changed modal template
- Watches modal for new changes auto set to center
- New documentation
- Added new theme 'material' and 'bootstrap'
- Removed themes 'holodark' and 'hololight'
- Improved performance
(New in 2.0.0)
- Added closeAnimation
- Added $('a').confirm() to emulate confirm();
- Smoother animations
- Changed backgroundDismiss animation
- Updated documentations
(New in 1.7.9)
(New in 1.7.8)
- RTL support
- Option to select keyboard keys
(New in 1.7.5)
- Callbacks added, onOpen, onClose, onAction
- Improved docs.
(New in 1.7.3)
- Fix show and hide for closeIcon
- Improved animations, more CSS
- setContent method improved.
- setTitle method added.
(New in 1.7.0)
- Option for custom width added (using bootstrap grid)
- Text overflow logic changed, #13
- Documentation & improvements to contentLoaded callback.
(New in 1.6.0)
- Theme 'supervan' added
- Load via URL advanced added. now get control over your ajax calls & callbacks.
- methods setContent, isClosed added
- Improved documentation
(New in 1.5.3)
- Bounce Animation added (kind of elastic).
- Hide title if false.
- Keyboard action, SPACE key added to trigger confirm function.
- Background now has fade animation (open & close).
- Keep a record of opened, closed, currentlyOpened dialogs
jconfirm.record.
- Tweaks.
(New in 1.5.1)
(New in 1.5.0)
- Keyboard support to control modal. (ENTER and ESC).
- Control over the dialog via
this.
- Updated DOCUMENTATION.
- Code optimized.
(New in 1.1.3)
-
$.dialog alias added.
- Refined animations.
- Removed Blur animation (was buggy).
- Animation speed fixed.
- Ajax-content loading now waits and disabled buttons until loaded.
- Modal center justified on screen.
- Added close icon if buttons are disabled (dialog mode).
- Disabled window scroll on modal open.
- Fixed bugs.
(New in 1.1.0)
- Ajax content loading
content: 'url:loadfrom.html'.
Copyright and license
Copyright (C) 2014-2017 jquery-confirm
Licensed under the MIT license.