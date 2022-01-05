jQuery Color

Supported jQuery versions: 1.8+

Browser Support

jQuery Color 3.x supports the following browsers:

Desktop:

Chrome: (Current - 1) and Current

Edge: (Current - 1) and Current, 18

Firefox: (Current - 1) and Current, ESR

Internet Explorer: 9+

Safari: (Current - 1) and Current

Opera: Current

Mobile:

Chrome on Android: (Current - 1) and Current

Safari on iOS: (Current - 2), (Current - 1) and Current

Information on browser support of jQuery Color 2.x can be found in the Browser Support section in its README.

Using jQuery Color in Production

We release jQuery Color by itself, or in a bundle. The extended names can be included as a jQuery Color plugin, or you can download the version of jQuery Color that includes the names. Choose your build from the following list:

Current version: 2.1.2

jQuery Color Compressed Uncompressed

jQuery Color Extended Names Compressed Uncompressed

jQuery Color & Extended Names(previous two combined) Compressed Uncompressed

How to build and test jQuery Color

First, get a copy of the git repo by running:

git clone git://github.com/jquery/jquery-color.git

Enter the directory and install the node dependencies:

cd jquery-color && npm install

Make sure you have grunt installed by testing:

grunt -version

If not, run:

npm install -g grunt

To run tests locally, run grunt , and this will run the tests in PhantomJS.

You can also run the tests in a browser by navigating to the test/ directory.

Animated colors

This plugins installs a cssHook which allows jQuery's .animate() to animate between two colors.

Supported properties

backgroundColor , borderBottomColor , borderLeftColor , borderRightColor , borderTopColor , color , columnRuleColor , outlineColor , textDecorationColor , textEmphasisColor

Example use

< html > < head > < style > div { background-color : #bada55 ; width : 100px ; border : 1px solid green; } </ style > < script src = "http://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.color.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < button id = "go" > Simple </ button > < button id = "sat" > Desaturate </ button > < div id = "block" > Hello! </ div > < script > $( "#go" ).on( "click" , function ( ) { $( "#block" ).animate( { backgroundColor : "#abcdef" }, 1500 ); }); $( "#sat" ).on( "click" , function ( ) { $( "#block" ).animate( { backgroundColor : jQuery.Color({ saturation : 0 }) }, 1500 ); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Supporting other properties

The jQuery.Color.hook() function can be called to support additional css properties as colors, and allow them to be animated.

Example use

jQuery.Color.hook( "fill stroke" );

The jQuery.Color Factory

The jQuery.Color() function allows you to create and manipulate color objects that are accepted by jQuery's .animate() and .css() functions.

Returns a new Color object, similar to jQuery() or jQuery.Event

or Accepts many formats to create a new Color object with a jQuery.Color.fn prototype

Example uses:

jQuery.Color( "#abcdef" ); jQuery.Color( "rgb(100, 200, 255)" ); jQuery.Color( "rgba(100, 200, 255, 0.5)" ); jQuery.Color( "aqua" ); jQuery.Color( red, green, blue, alpha ); jQuery.Color([ red, green, blue, alpha ]); jQuery.Color({ red : red, green : green, blue : blue, alpha : alpha }); jQuery.Color({ hue : hue, saturation : saturation, lightness : lightness, alpha : alpha }); jQuery.Color( element, cssProperty );

jQuery.Color.fn / prototype / the Color Object methods

Getters / Setters:

red() red( val ) green() green( val ) blue() blue( val ) alpha() alpha( val ) hue() hue( val ) saturation() saturation( val ) lightness() lightness( val ) rgba() rgba( red, green, blue, alpha ) rgba( { red : red, green : green, blue : blue, alpha : alpha } ) rgba( [ red, green, blue, alpha ] ) hsla() hsla( hue, saturation, lightness, alpha ) hsla( { hue : hue, saturation : saturation, lightness : lightness, alpha : alpha } ) hsla( [ hue, saturation, lightness, alpha ] )

String methods

toRgbaString() toHslaString() toHexString( includeAlpha )

The toRgbaString and toHslaString methods will only include the alpha channel if it is not 1 . They will return rgb(...) and hsl(...) strings if the alpha is set to 1 .

Working with other colors:

transition( othercolor, distance ) blend( othercolor ) is( othercolor )

jQuery.Color properties

Internals on The Color Object

Internally, RGBA values are stored as color._rgba[0] = red, color._rgba[1] = green, color._rgba[2] = blue, color._rgba[3] = alpha . However, please remember there are nice convenient setters and getters for each of these properties.

. However, please remember there are nice convenient setters and getters for each of these properties. undefined / null values for colors indicate non-existence. This signals the transition() function to keep whatever value was set in the other end of the transition. For example, animating to jQuery.Color([ 255, null, null, 1 ]) would only animate the red and alpha values of the color.

A list of named colors is stored on the jQuery.Color.names object. The value they contain should be parseable by jQuery.Color() . All names on this object should be lowercased. I.E. jQuery.Color("Red") is the same as doing jQuery.Color( jQuery.Color.names["red"] );

There is also a named color "_default" which by default is white, this is used for situations where a color is unparseable.

A special note about the color "transparent" - It returns null for red green and blue unless you specify colors for these values.

jQuery.Color( "#abcdef" ).transition( "transparent" , 0.5 )

Animating to or from the value "transparent" will still use "#abcdef" for red green and blue.

HSLA Support

If a color is created using any of the HSLA functions or parsers, it will keep the _rgba array up to date as well as having a _hsla array. Once an RGBA operation is performed on HSLA, however, the _hsla cache is removed and all operations will continue based off of rgb (unless you go back into HSLA). The ._hsla array follows the same format as ._rbga , [hue, saturation, lightness, alpha ] . If you need to build an HSLA color from an HSLA array, jQuery.Color().hsla( array ) works for that purpose.

Colors with 0 saturation, or 100%/0% lightness will be stored with a hue of 0

Extensibility

It is possible for you to add your own functions to the color object. For instance, this function will tell you if its better to use black or white on a given background color.