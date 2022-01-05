Supported jQuery versions: 1.8+
jQuery Color 3.x supports the following browsers:
Desktop:
Mobile:
Information on browser support of jQuery Color 2.x can be found in the Browser Support section in its README.
We release jQuery Color by itself, or in a bundle. The extended names can be included as a jQuery Color plugin, or you can download the version of jQuery Color that includes the names. Choose your build from the following list:
Current version: 2.1.2
First, get a copy of the git repo by running:
git clone git://github.com/jquery/jquery-color.git
Enter the directory and install the node dependencies:
cd jquery-color && npm install
Make sure you have
grunt installed by testing:
grunt -version
If not, run:
npm install -g grunt
To run tests locally, run
grunt, and this will run the tests in PhantomJS.
You can also run the tests in a browser by navigating to the
test/ directory.
This plugins installs a
cssHook which allows jQuery's
.animate() to animate between two colors.
backgroundColor,
borderBottomColor,
borderLeftColor,
borderRightColor,
borderTopColor,
color,
columnRuleColor,
outlineColor,
textDecorationColor,
textEmphasisColor
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
div {
background-color: #bada55;
width: 100px;
border: 1px solid green;
}
</style>
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.color.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<button id="go">Simple</button>
<button id="sat">Desaturate</button>
<div id="block">Hello!</div>
<script>
$( "#go" ).on( "click", function() {
$( "#block" ).animate( {
backgroundColor: "#abcdef"
}, 1500 );
});
$( "#sat" ).on( "click", function() {
$( "#block" ).animate( {
backgroundColor: jQuery.Color({ saturation: 0 })
}, 1500 );
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
The
jQuery.Color.hook() function can be called to support additional css properties as colors, and allow them to be animated.
// we want to animate SVG fill and stroke properties
jQuery.Color.hook( "fill stroke" );
The
jQuery.Color() function allows you to create and manipulate color objects that are accepted by jQuery's
.animate() and
.css() functions.
jQuery() or
jQuery.Event
jQuery.Color.fn prototype
// Parsing String Colors:
jQuery.Color( "#abcdef" );
jQuery.Color( "rgb(100, 200, 255)" );
jQuery.Color( "rgba(100, 200, 255, 0.5)" );
jQuery.Color( "aqua" );
// Creating Color Objects in Code:
// use null or undefined for values you wish to leave out
jQuery.Color( red, green, blue, alpha );
jQuery.Color([ red, green, blue, alpha ]);
jQuery.Color({ red: red, green: green, blue: blue, alpha: alpha });
jQuery.Color({ hue: hue, saturation: saturation, lightness: lightness, alpha: alpha });
// Helper to get value from CSS
jQuery.Color( element, cssProperty );
red() // returns the "red" component of the color ( Integer from 0 - 255 )
red( val ) // returns a copy of the color object with the red set to val
green() // returns the "green" component of the color from ( Integer from 0 - 255 )
green( val ) // returns a copy of the color object with the green set to val
blue() // returns the "blue" component of the color from ( Integer from 0 - 255 )
blue( val ) // returns a copy of the color object with the blue set to val
alpha() // returns the "alpha" component of the color from ( Float from 0.0 - 1.0 )
alpha( val ) // returns a copy of the color object with the alpha set to val
hue() // returns the "hue" component of the color ( Integer from 0 - 359 )
hue( val ) // returns a copy of the color object with the hue set to val
saturation() // returns the "saturation" component of the color ( Float from 0.0 - 1.0 )
saturation( val ) // returns a copy of the color object with the saturation set to val
lightness() // returns the "lightness" component of the color ( Float from 0.0 - 1.0 )
lightness( val ) // returns a copy of the color object with the lightness set to val
// all of the above values can also take strings in the format of "+=100" or "-=100"
rgba() // returns a rgba "tuple" [ red, green, blue, alpha ]
// rgba() setters: returns a copy of the color with any defined values set to the new value
rgba( red, green, blue, alpha )
rgba( { red: red, green: green, blue: blue, alpha: alpha } )
rgba( [ red, green, blue, alpha ] )
hsla() // returns a HSL tuple [ hue, saturation, lightness, alpha ]
// much like the rgb setter - returns a copy with any defined values set
hsla( hue, saturation, lightness, alpha )
hsla( { hue: hue, saturation: saturation, lightness: lightness, alpha: alpha } )
hsla( [ hue, saturation, lightness, alpha ] )
toRgbaString() // returns a css string "rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.4)"
toHslaString() // returns a css string "hsla(330, 75%, 25%, 0.4)"
toHexString( includeAlpha ) // returns a css string "#abcdef", with "includeAlpha" uses "#rrggbbaa" (alpha *= 255)
The
toRgbaString and
toHslaString methods will only include the alpha channel if it is not
1. They will return
rgb(...) and
hsl(...) strings if the alpha is set to
1.
transition( othercolor, distance ) // the color distance ( 0.0 - 1.0 ) of the way between this color and othercolor
blend( othercolor ) // Will apply this color on top of the other color using alpha blending
is( othercolor ) // Will determine if this color is equal to all defined properties of othercolor
color._rgba[0] = red, color._rgba[1] = green, color._rgba[2] = blue, color._rgba[3] = alpha. However, please remember there are nice convenient setters and getters for each of these properties.
undefined/
null values for colors indicate non-existence. This signals the
transition() function to keep whatever value was set in the other end of the transition. For example, animating to
jQuery.Color([ 255, null, null, 1 ]) would only animate the red and alpha values of the color.
jQuery.Color.names
A list of named colors is stored on the
jQuery.Color.names object. The value they contain should be parseable by
jQuery.Color(). All names on this object should be lowercased. I.E.
jQuery.Color("Red") is the same as doing
jQuery.Color( jQuery.Color.names["red"] );
There is also a named color
"_default" which by default is white, this is used for situations where a color is unparseable.
"transparent"
A special note about the color
"transparent" - It returns
null for red green and blue unless you specify colors for these values.
jQuery.Color( "#abcdef" ).transition( "transparent", 0.5 )
Animating to or from the value
"transparent" will still use "#abcdef" for red green and blue.
If a color is created using any of the HSLA functions or parsers, it will keep the
_rgba array up to date as well as having a
_hsla array. Once an RGBA operation is performed on HSLA, however, the
_hsla cache is removed and all operations will continue based off of rgb (unless you go back into HSLA). The
._hsla array follows the same format as
._rbga,
[hue, saturation, lightness, alpha ]. If you need to build an HSLA color from an HSLA array,
jQuery.Color().hsla( array ) works for that purpose.
Colors with 0 saturation, or 100%/0% lightness will be stored with a hue of 0
It is possible for you to add your own functions to the color object. For instance, this function will tell you if its better to use black or white on a given background color.
// method taken from https://gist.github.com/960189
jQuery.Color.fn.contrastColor = function() {
var r = this._rgba[ 0 ], g = this._rgba[ 1 ], b = this._rgba[ 2 ];
return ( ( ( r * 299 ) + ( g * 587 ) + ( b * 144 ) ) / 1000 ) >= 131.5 ? "black" : "white";
};
// usage examples:
jQuery.Color( "#bada55" ).contrastColor(); // "black"
element.css( "color", jQuery.Color( element, "backgroundColor" ).contrastColor() );