#jQuery Builder
jQuery Builder lets you easily build a version a custom version of jQuery without downloading the source, grabbing the submodules, installing grunt and building yourself.
##Install
npm install jquery-builder
##Usage
jQuery Builder 0.2.0
Usage: node ./bin/builder.js
Options:
-e, --exclude Modules to exclude [module,module] [string]
-m, --minify Minify output [boolean]
-l, --ls List available modules [boolean]
-v, --version Version of jQuery [string] [default: "1.9.1"]
-s, --versions List available versions
##Example
jquery-builder --exclude ajax,css -m > jquery.min.js
##Available Modules
$.ajax(),
$.get(),
$.post(),
$.ajaxSetup(),
.load(), transports, and ajax event shorthands such as
.ajaxStart().
.andSelf().
.css() method plus non-animated
.show(),
.hide() and
.toggle().
.width() and
.height() methods, including
inner- and
outer- variations.
.animate() method and its shorthands such as
.slideUp() or
.hide("slow").
.offset(),
.position(),
.offsetParent(),
.scrollLeft(), and
.scrollTop() methods.