#jQuery Builder

jQuery Builder lets you easily build a version a custom version of jQuery without downloading the source, grabbing the submodules, installing grunt and building yourself.

##Install

npm install jquery-builder

##Usage

jQuery Builder 0.2.0 Usage: node ./bin/builder.js Options: - e, --exclude Modules to exclude [ module , module ] [ string ] - m, --minify Minify output [boolean] - l, --ls List available modules [boolean] - v, --version Version of jQuery [string] [ default: "1.9.1" ] - s, --versions List available versions

##Example

jquery-builder --exclude ajax , css -m > jquery .min .js

##Available Modules