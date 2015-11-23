A jQuery plugin for browser detection. jQuery v1.9.1 dropped support for browser detection, and this project aims to keep the detection up-to-date.
Include script after the jQuery library:
<script src="/path/to/jquery.browser.js"></script>
Alternatively, you can use the plugin without jQuery by using the global object
jQBrowser instead of
$.browser.
Returns true if the current useragent is some version of Microsoft's Internet Explorer. Supports all IE versions including IE 11.
$.browser.msie;
Returns true if the current useragent is some version of a WebKit browser (Safari, Chrome and Opera 15+)
$.browser.webkit;
Returns true if the current useragent is some version of Firefox
$.browser.mozilla;
Reading the browser version
$.browser.version
You can also examine arbitrary useragents
jQBrowser.uaMatch();
$.browser.android
$.browser.blackberry
$.browser.cros
$.browser.ipad
$.browser.iphone
$.browser.ipod
$.browser.kindle
$.browser.linux
$.browser.mac
$.browser.msedge
$.browser.playbook
$.browser.silk
$.browser.win
$.browser["windows phone"]
Alternatively, you can detect for generic classifications such as desktop or mobile
$.browser.desktop
$.browser.mobile
// User Agent for Firefox on Windows
User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; Win64; x64; rv:25.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/25.0
$.browser.desktop // Returns true as a boolean
// User Agent for Safari on iPhone
User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0(iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 7_0_3 like Mac OS X; en-us) AppleWebKit/537.51.1 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/7.0 Mobile/11B508 Safari/9537.53
$.browser.mobile // Returns true as a boolean
// User Agent for Chrome
// Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_9_0) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/32.0.1664.3 Safari/537.36
$.browser.versionNumber // Returns 32 as a number
Testing for this plugin is done with Casperjs v1.1 to take advantage of multiple phantomjs browsers with different user agents.
For instructions on how to install Casperjs v1.1 go to http://docs.casperjs.org/en/latest/installation.html
Note: Testing requires Casperjs v1.1
Install the grunt-cli dependency by running
npm install -g grunt-cli
Run
npm install to install all dependencies including grunt and all tasks
Once Casperjs and the grunt-cli npm package is installed you can execute all the tests by using:
npm test