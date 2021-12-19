Bridget makes jQuery plugins

Bridget makes a jQuery plugin out of a constructor 🏭

It's based off of the jQuery UI widget factory. Used for Masonry, Isotope, Packery, Flickity, Infinite Scroll, and Draggabilly.

Plugin constructor

A plugin constructor uses Prototypal pattern. It needs to have a ._init() method used for its main logic.

function NiceGreeter ( element, options ) { this .element = $( element ); this .options = $.extend( true , {}, this .options, options ); this ._init(); } NiceGreeter.prototype.options = { greeting : 'hello' , recipient : 'world' }; NiceGreeter.prototype._init = function ( ) { var message = this .getMessage(); this .element.text( message ); }; NiceGreeter.prototype.getMessage = function ( ) { return this .options.greeting + ' ' + this .options.recipient; };

Usage

Bridget can make this constructor work as a jQuery plugin. The namespace is the plugin method - $elem.namespace() .

jQueryBridget( 'niceGreeter' , NiceGreeter ); jQueryBridget( 'niceGreeter' , NiceGreeter, jQuery ); var $elem = $( '#elem' ); $elem.niceGreeter(); $elem.niceGreeter({ greeting : 'bonjour' , recipient : 'mon ami' }); var myGreeter = $elem.data( 'niceGreeter' );

Getter methods can still be used. For jQuery objects with multiple elements, getter methods will return the value of the first element.

Package managers

Install with npm npm install jquery-bridget

Install with Yarn yarn add jquery-bridget

MIT license

Bridget is released under the MIT license.