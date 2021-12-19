openbase logo
jquery-bridget

by David DeSandro
3.0.0 (see all)

🌉 bridget makes jQuery plugins

Documentation
9.9K

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Bridget makes jQuery plugins

Bridget makes a jQuery plugin out of a constructor 🏭

It's based off of the jQuery UI widget factory. Used for Masonry, Isotope, Packery, Flickity, Infinite Scroll, and Draggabilly.

Plugin constructor

A plugin constructor uses Prototypal pattern. It needs to have a ._init() method used for its main logic.

// plugin constructor
// accepts two argments, element and options object
function NiceGreeter( element, options ) {
  this.element = $( element );
  this.options = $.extend( true, {}, this.options, options );
  this._init();
}
// defaults for plugin options
NiceGreeter.prototype.options = {
  greeting: 'hello',
  recipient: 'world'
};
// main plugin logic
NiceGreeter.prototype._init = function() {
  var message = this.getMessage();
  this.element.text( message );
};
// getter method
NiceGreeter.prototype.getMessage = function() {
  return this.options.greeting + ' ' + this.options.recipient;
};

Usage

Bridget can make this constructor work as a jQuery plugin. The namespace is the plugin method - $elem.namespace().

// convert constructor to jQuery plugin
jQueryBridget( 'niceGreeter', NiceGreeter );
// optional: pass in jQuery variable
jQueryBridget( 'niceGreeter', NiceGreeter, jQuery );

// now the constructor can be used as a jQuery plugin
var $elem = $('#elem');
$elem.niceGreeter();
// >> h1 text will be 'hello world'

// set options
$elem.niceGreeter({
  greeting: 'bonjour',
  recipient: 'mon ami'
});
// >> text will be 'bonjour mon ami'

// access constructor instance via .data()
var myGreeter = $elem.data('niceGreeter');

Getter methods can still be used. For jQuery objects with multiple elements, getter methods will return the value of the first element.

Package managers

Install with npm npm install jquery-bridget

Install with Yarn yarn add jquery-bridget

MIT license

Bridget is released under the MIT license.

