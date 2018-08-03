jQuery Bracket library

jQuery bracket is a jQuery plugin that lets users create and display single and double elimination brackets for tournament play.

Documentation and examples

Documentation and examples can be found from the project site at http://www.aropupu.fi/bracket/

Installing

Use bower ( npm install -g bower ) to install jQuery Bracket as a dependency. If you want to take a manual copy of the code, pre-compiled version can be found under dist/ .

bower install jquery-bracket

You can also use npm :

npm install jquery-bracket

Development

Install node

Run npm install -g typescript to install TypeScript globally

Run npm start to get dependencies and start "watch" for changes under src/

Run npm run check to test style conformity

Run npm run format to auto-format (overwrite) files

Minified files are compiled to dist/ directory.

Changes