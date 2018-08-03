openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jb

jquery-bracket

by Teijo Laine
0.11.1 (see all)

jQuery Bracket library for organizing single and double elimination tournaments

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

285

GitHub Stars

449

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery Bracket library

jQuery bracket is a jQuery plugin that lets users create and display single and double elimination brackets for tournament play.

Documentation and examples

Documentation and examples can be found from the project site at http://www.aropupu.fi/bracket/

Installing

Use bower (npm install -g bower) to install jQuery Bracket as a dependency. If you want to take a manual copy of the code, pre-compiled version can be found under dist/.

bower install jquery-bracket

You can also use npm:

npm install jquery-bracket

Development

  • Install node
  • Run npm install -g typescript to install TypeScript globally
  • Run npm start to get dependencies and start "watch" for changes under src/
  • Run npm run check to test style conformity
  • Run npm run format to auto-format (overwrite) files

Minified files are compiled to dist/ directory.

Changes

  • 2018-01-24: 0.11.1 Fix TBD propagation and final connector bug.
  • 2016-11-12: 0.11.0 Center connectors with centerConnectors: boolean and disable hover highlight with disableHighlight: boolean. Bug fixes.
  • 2016-11-05: 0.10.0 Pass entry state to render decorator to allow custom visualization for TBD, BYE, no-score, and default win scenarios.
  • 2016-10-25: 0.9.0 Resizing and partial editing support
    • Adjust bracket proportions with teamWidth: number, scoreWidth: number, matchMargin: number, roundMargin: number.
    • disableTeamEdit: boolean prevents modifying the team when in edit mode.
    • disableToolbar: boolean prevents modifying the bracket size and format in edit mode.
  • 2016-10-16: 0.8.0 BYE matches.
    • Gives proper support for having any number of teams in a tournament (instead of just 2^N, i.e. 2, 4, 8...).
    • Leaving teams empty (null) creates a BYE branch. Any team scheduled against BYE will get a default win with no score, and advance automatically to the next match.
  • 2015-12-11: 0.7.3 Do not mutate original initialization data.
  • 2015-11-26: 0.7.2 Fix #49, the score initialization bug.
  • 2015-11-07: 0.7.1 (hotfix) 0.7.0 including source cleanup and new feature flag: skipGrandFinalComeback.
  • 2015-10-21: Published jquery-bracket to Bower. You can now use bower install jquery-bracket to install the library.
  • 2015-10-14: Tagged latest commit (3a4210c) as 0.6.0 to indicate it being the latest stable version and keep future development more flexible. From now on, take only a tagged version from this repository unless you're developing it further.
  • 2013-10-29: Remove redundant styles. Make HTML more standards compliant. Streamline CSS and HTML to some extent with jQuery Group plugin. Markup and CSS in this release are not backwards compatible!
  • 2013-10-07: skipSecondaryFinal boolean to finish double elimination tournament after first match. Skips the second match normally created if LB winner wins the first match. Display '--' score for non-played matches. Project ported to TypeScript with additional refactorings (not visible for library users).
  • 2013-06-05: onMatchHover and onMatchClick callbacks created in order to allow more interaction with the bracket.
  • 2013-04-03: "skipConsolationRound" option, minified distribution files
  • 2013-03-14: Reversing the bracket flow with dir property
  • 2012-07-10 (release 5): IE 8 support and remove "disabled" attributes as it messed IE8+ colors.
  • 2012-07-09 (release 4): Included following fixes and added bubble for 4th place.
    • There is no support for second final match. If LB winner wins the first round in finals, you must practically score the match according to rounds, e.g. 1-0, 0-1 or 0-2. In the fix if LB winner wins first final match, a new round will be created. Fix not perfectly backwards compatible. LB winning brackets with old results will be displayed unresolved as new final round is generated.
    • Losers from WB will be assigned in same order to LB. This means that participants will have to play against previous opponents earlier than necessary. This fix is not backwards compatible! Every second round of WB losers will be assigned in reverse order to LB in order to maximize the time it takes for two teams to play against each other twice.
  • 2012-04-09 (release 3): Fix bug preventing edit click of finalist in Firefox and Chrome.
  • 2012-01-23: SASS conversion for styles. Fix bug with 2 teams.
  • 2012-01-15 (release 2): Result labels and color adjustments.
  • 2011-10-18 (release 1): Consolidation final support for single elimination.
  • 2011-10-11: Bugfix: Zero not properly accepted as a result

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial