jQuery Bracket library
jQuery bracket is a jQuery plugin that lets users create and display single and
double elimination brackets for tournament play.
Documentation and examples
Documentation and examples can be found from the project site at http://www.aropupu.fi/bracket/
Installing
Use
bower (
npm install -g bower) to install jQuery Bracket as a
dependency. If you want to take a manual copy of the code, pre-compiled
version can be found under
dist/.
bower install jquery-bracket
You can also use
npm:
npm install jquery-bracket
Development
- Install node
- Run
npm install -g typescript to install TypeScript globally
- Run
npm start to get dependencies and start "watch" for changes under
src/
- Run
npm run check to test style conformity
- Run
npm run format to auto-format (overwrite) files
Minified files are compiled to
dist/ directory.
Changes
- 2018-01-24: 0.11.1 Fix
TBD propagation and final connector bug.
- 2016-11-12: 0.11.0 Center connectors with
centerConnectors: boolean
and disable hover highlight with
disableHighlight: boolean. Bug fixes.
- 2016-11-05: 0.10.0 Pass entry state to
render decorator to allow
custom visualization for TBD, BYE, no-score, and default win scenarios.
- 2016-10-25: 0.9.0 Resizing and partial editing support
- Adjust bracket proportions with
teamWidth: number,
scoreWidth: number,
matchMargin: number,
roundMargin: number.
-
disableTeamEdit: boolean prevents modifying the team when in edit
mode.
-
disableToolbar: boolean prevents modifying the bracket size and
format in edit mode.
- 2016-10-16: 0.8.0 BYE matches.
- Gives proper support for having any number of teams in a tournament
(instead of just 2^N, i.e. 2, 4, 8...).
- Leaving teams empty (
null) creates a BYE branch. Any team scheduled
against BYE will get a default win with no score, and advance
automatically to the next match.
- 2015-12-11: 0.7.3 Do not mutate original initialization data.
- 2015-11-26: 0.7.2 Fix #49, the score initialization bug.
- 2015-11-07: 0.7.1 (hotfix)
0.7.0 including source cleanup and new feature flag:
skipGrandFinalComeback.
- 2015-10-21: Published
jquery-bracket to Bower. You can now use
bower install jquery-bracket to install the library.
- 2015-10-14: Tagged latest commit (3a4210c) as 0.6.0 to indicate it
being the latest stable version and keep future development more flexible.
From now on, take only a tagged version from this repository unless you're
developing it further.
- 2013-10-29: Remove redundant styles. Make HTML more standards compliant.
Streamline CSS and HTML to some extent with jQuery Group plugin. Markup
and CSS in this release are not backwards compatible!
- 2013-10-07:
skipSecondaryFinal boolean to finish double elimination
tournament after first match. Skips the second match normally created if
LB winner wins the first match. Display '--' score for non-played matches.
Project ported to TypeScript with additional refactorings (not visible for
library users).
- 2013-06-05:
onMatchHover and
onMatchClick callbacks created in order
to allow more interaction with the bracket.
- 2013-04-03: "skipConsolationRound" option, minified distribution files
- 2013-03-14: Reversing the bracket flow with dir property
- 2012-07-10 (release 5): IE 8 support and remove "disabled" attributes as
it messed IE8+ colors.
- 2012-07-09 (release 4): Included following fixes and added bubble for 4th
place.
- There is no support for second final match. If LB winner wins the
first round in finals, you must practically score the match according
to rounds, e.g. 1-0, 0-1 or 0-2. In the fix if LB winner wins first
final match, a new round will be created. Fix not perfectly backwards
compatible. LB winning brackets with old results will be displayed
unresolved as new final round is generated.
- Losers from WB will be assigned in same order to LB. This means that
participants will have to play against previous opponents earlier than
necessary. This fix is not backwards compatible! Every second round of
WB losers will be assigned in reverse order to LB in order to maximize
the time it takes for two teams to play against each other twice.
- 2012-04-09 (release 3): Fix bug preventing edit click of finalist in
Firefox and Chrome.
- 2012-01-23: SASS conversion for styles. Fix bug with 2 teams.
- 2012-01-15 (release 2): Result labels and color adjustments.
- 2011-10-18 (release 1): Consolidation final support for single
elimination.
- 2011-10-11: Bugfix: Zero not properly accepted as a result