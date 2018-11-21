Twitter Bootstrap Wizard

This Twitter Bootstrap plugin builds a wizard using a formatted tabbable structure. It allows to build a wizard functionality using buttons to go through the different wizard steps and using events allows to hook into each step individually.

Note

We will not longer be updating the bower version of bootstrap wizard or any other package manager. See #81 for the reason why. Please use 'master' branch instead.

Website & Demo

Requirements

Requires jQuery v1.3.2 or later

Bootstrap 3.x

Install

bower install twitter-bootstrap-wizard --save bower install twitter-bootstrap-wizard #1 .4 .2 --save

Code Examples

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '#rootwizard' ).bootstrapWizard(); });

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '#rootwizard' ).bootstrapWizard({ tabClass : 'nav nav-pills' , onNext : function ( tab, navigation, index ) { alert( 'next' ); } }); });

$( '#rootwizard' ).bootstrapWizard( 'show' , 3 );

Options

Key Default Description withVisible true Find only visible li step elements. Set to `false` if your steps display is hidden. tabClass 'nav nav-pills' ul navigation class nextSelector '.wizard li.next' next element selector previousSelector '.wizard li.previous' previous element selector firstSelector '.wizard li.first' first element selector lastSelector '.wizard li.last' last element selector backSelector '.wizard li.back' back element selector finishSelector '.wizard li.finish' finish element selector

Events

Key Description onInit Fired when plugin is initialized onShow Fired when plugin data is shown onNext Fired when next button is clicked (return false to disable moving to the next step) onPrevious Fired when previous button is clicked (return false to disable moving to the previous step) onFirst Fired when first button is clicked (return false to disable moving to the first step) onLast Fired when last button is clicked (return false to disable moving to the last step) onBack Fired when back button is clicked (return false to disable moving backwards in navigation history) onFinish Fired when finish button is clicked (return value is irrelevant) onTabChange Fired when a tab is changed (return false to disable moving to that tab and showing its contents) onTabClick Fired when a tab is clicked (return false to disable moving to that tab and showing its contents) onTabShow Fired when a tab content is shown (return false to disable showing that tab content)

Methods

Key Parameters Description next Moves to the next tab previous Moves to the previous tab first Jumps to the first tab last Jumps to the last tab back Moves back in navigation history by jumping to the former tab finish "Finishes" the wizard by calling onFinish callback show zero based index or tab target id Jumps to the specified tab currentIndex Returns the zero based index number for the current tab navigationLength Returns the number of tabs enable zero based index Enables a tab, allows a user to click it (removes .disabled if the item has that class) disable zero based index Disables a tab, disallows a user to click it (adds .disabled to the li element) display zero based index Displays the li element if it was previously hidden hide zero based index Hides the li element (will not remove it from the DOM) remove zero based index, optinal bool remove tab-pane element or not false by default Removes the li element from the DOM if second argument is true will also remove the tab-pane element

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 - Vincent Gabriel & Jason Gill

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.