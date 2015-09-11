jQuery Bootgrid Plugin

Nice, sleek and intuitive. A grid control especially designed for bootstrap.

Getting Started

jQuery Bootgrid is a UI component written for jQuery and Bootstrap (Bootstrap isn't necessarily required).

Everything you need to start quickly is:

Include jQuery, jQuery Bootgrid and Bootstrap libraries in your HTML code. Define your table layout and your data columns by adding the data-column-id attribute. Specify your data URL used to fill your data table and set ajax option to true directly on your table via data API.

< html > < head > < title > Demo </ title > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < link href = "bootstrap.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "jquery.bootgrid.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head > < body > < table id = "grid" data-toggle = "bootgrid" data-ajax = "true" data-url = "/api/data/basic" class = "table table-condensed table-hover table-striped" > < thead > < tr > < th data-column-id = "id" > ID </ th > < th data-column-id = "name" > Sender </ th > </ tr > </ thead > </ table > < script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.bootgrid.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

For more information check the documentation.

Examples

Examples you find here.

Reporting an Issue

Instructions will follow soon!

Asking questions

I'm always happy to help answer your questions. The best way to get quick answers is to go to stackoverflow.com and tag your questions always with jquery-bootgrid.

Contributing

Instructions will follow soon!

License

Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Rafael J. Staib Licensed under the MIT license.