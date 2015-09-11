Nice, sleek and intuitive. A grid control especially designed for bootstrap.
jQuery Bootgrid is a UI component written for jQuery and Bootstrap (Bootstrap isn't necessarily required).
Everything you need to start quickly is:
data-column-id attribute.
true directly on your table via data API.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Demo</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<!-- Styles -->
<link href="bootstrap.css" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="jquery.bootgrid.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<table id="grid" data-toggle="bootgrid" data-ajax="true" data-url="/api/data/basic" class="table table-condensed table-hover table-striped">
<thead>
<tr>
<th data-column-id="id">ID</th>
<th data-column-id="name">Sender</th>
</tr>
</thead>
</table>
<!-- Scripts -->
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.bootgrid.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
For more information check the documentation.
Examples you find here.
Instructions will follow soon!
I'm always happy to help answer your questions. The best way to get quick answers is to go to stackoverflow.com and tag your questions always with jquery-bootgrid.
Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Rafael J. Staib Licensed under the MIT license.