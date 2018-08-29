jQuery Background Video

Instantly improve your HTML5 background videos with a single line of jQuery.

Built by the folks over at BG Stock - Premium HTML5 Background Videos.

What does the plugin do?

The plugin allows you to enhance your background videos in a few ways

Allows you to fade in your video when it starts playing (to avoid a sudden jump)

Emulates background-size: cover; / object-fit: cover;

/ Destroys the video and prevents it downloading on iOS devices (because they can't do background video)

Optionally auto-pause video after X seconds (easier on your users' power consumption)

Optionally add and position a pause/play button

Example: http://codepen.io/GusRuss89/pen/bVwNrE

Installation

With bower

bower install jquery-background-video

With npm

npm install --save jquery-background-video

With git

git clone https://github.com/BGStock/jquery-background-video

Or just download the zip

How do I use it?

1. Include the latest version of jQuery. E.g.

<script src= "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.4.min.js" > </ script >

2. Include jquery.background-video.js

<script src= "path/to/jquery.background-video.js" > </ script >

3. Add a <video> as the first child of the element that you want it to be the background for

< div class = "element-with-video-bg jquery-background-video-wrapper" > < video class = "my-background-video jquery-background-video" loop autoplay muted playsinline poster = "path/to/your/poster.jpg" > < source src = "path/to/video.mp4" type = "video/mp4" > < source src = "path/to/video.webm" type = "video/webm" > < source src = "path/to/video.ogv" type = "video/ogg" > </ video > </ div >

Note: the class names jquery-background-video and jquery-background-video-wrapper are only used in the CSS, just remember to update them there if you want to change them. The class name my-background-video is for demo purposes, this can be whatever you like.

If you're using the fade-in option you should also set the poster image as a background-image for your wrapper element.

.element-with-video-bg { background-image : url (path/to/your/poster.jpg); }

It's important to use background-image instead of the shorthand background because the plugin CSS sets background-position , background-repeat and background-size , which would be overwritten by the shorthand background .

iOS Support: Automatic playing of videos is supported as of iOS 10+, but requires the playsinline attribute on the <video> tag.

4. Call the plugin on the video element

In your main JavaScript file

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.my-background-video' ).bgVideo(); });

OR

With a data attribute on the video tag

< video data-bgvideo = "true" [ other video params ]>

5. (Recommended) include or copy/paste the CSS into your project

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "path/to/jquery.background-video.css" >

Options

Default options

$( '.my-background-video' ).bgVideo({ fullScreen : false , fadeIn : 500 , pauseAfter : 120 , fadeOnPause : false , fadeOnEnd : true , showPausePlay : true , pausePlayXPos : 'right' , pausePlayYPos : 'top' , pausePlayXOffset : '15px' , pausePlayYOffset : '15px' });

All options can alternatively be specified in data attributes on your video tag with a bgvideo prefix. Just change camel casing to hyphens and lower case. E.g. fadeIn becomes data-bgvideo-fade-in .

< video data-bgvideo = "true" data-bgvideo-fade-in = "2000" [ other video params ]>

Overriding default options

Example