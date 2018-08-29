Instantly improve your HTML5 background videos with a single line of jQuery.
The plugin allows you to enhance your background videos in a few ways
background-size: cover; /
object-fit: cover;
Example: http://codepen.io/GusRuss89/pen/bVwNrE
With bower
bower install jquery-background-video
With npm
npm install --save jquery-background-video
With git
git clone https://github.com/BGStock/jquery-background-video
Or just download the zip
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.4.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/jquery.background-video.js"></script>
<video> as the first child of the element that you want it to be the background for
<div class="element-with-video-bg jquery-background-video-wrapper">
<video class="my-background-video jquery-background-video" loop autoplay muted playsinline poster="path/to/your/poster.jpg">
<source src="path/to/video.mp4" type="video/mp4">
<source src="path/to/video.webm" type="video/webm">
<source src="path/to/video.ogv" type="video/ogg">
</video>
</div>
Note: the class names
jquery-background-video and
jquery-background-video-wrapper are only used in the CSS, just remember to update them there if you want to change them. The class name
my-background-video is for demo purposes, this can be whatever you like.
If you're using the fade-in option you should also set the poster image as a
background-image for your wrapper element.
.element-with-video-bg {
background-image: url(path/to/your/poster.jpg);
}
It's important to use
background-image instead of the shorthand
background because the plugin CSS sets
background-position,
background-repeat and
background-size, which would be overwritten by the shorthand
background.
iOS Support: Automatic playing of videos is supported as of iOS 10+, but requires the
playsinline attribute on the
<video> tag.
In your main JavaScript file
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.my-background-video').bgVideo();
});
OR
With a data attribute on the video tag
<video data-bgvideo="true" [other video params]>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/jquery.background-video.css">
$('.my-background-video').bgVideo({
fullScreen: false, // Sets the video to be fixed to the full window - your <video> and it's container should be direct descendents of the <body> tag
fadeIn: 500, // Milliseconds to fade video in/out (0 for no fade)
pauseAfter: 120, // Seconds to play before pausing (0 for forever)
fadeOnPause: false, // For all (including manual) pauses
fadeOnEnd: true, // When we've reached the pauseAfter time
showPausePlay: true, // Show pause/play button
pausePlayXPos: 'right', // left|right|center
pausePlayYPos: 'top', // top|bottom|center
pausePlayXOffset: '15px', // pixels or percent from side - ignored if positioned center
pausePlayYOffset: '15px' // pixels or percent from top/bottom - ignored if positioned center
});
All options can alternatively be specified in data attributes on your video tag with a
bgvideo prefix. Just change camel casing to hyphens and lower case. E.g.
fadeIn becomes
data-bgvideo-fade-in.
<video data-bgvideo="true" data-bgvideo-fade-in="2000" [other video params]>
Example
$.fn.bgVideo.defaults.fadeIn = 5000;
$.fn.bgVideo.defaults.showPausePlay = false;