jquery-background-video

by BGStock
1.1.0 (see all)

Easily improve your HTML5 background videos with a single line of jQuery

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

jQuery Background Video

Instantly improve your HTML5 background videos with a single line of jQuery.

Built by the folks over at BG Stock - Premium HTML5 Background Videos.

What does the plugin do?

The plugin allows you to enhance your background videos in a few ways

  • Allows you to fade in your video when it starts playing (to avoid a sudden jump)
  • Emulates background-size: cover; / object-fit: cover;
  • Destroys the video and prevents it downloading on iOS devices (because they can't do background video)
  • Optionally auto-pause video after X seconds (easier on your users' power consumption)
  • Optionally add and position a pause/play button

Example: http://codepen.io/GusRuss89/pen/bVwNrE

Installation

With bower

bower install jquery-background-video

With npm

npm install --save jquery-background-video

With git

git clone https://github.com/BGStock/jquery-background-video

Or just download the zip

How do I use it?

1. Include the latest version of jQuery. E.g.

<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.4.min.js"></script>

2. Include jquery.background-video.js

<script src="path/to/jquery.background-video.js"></script>

3. Add a <video> as the first child of the element that you want it to be the background for

<div class="element-with-video-bg jquery-background-video-wrapper">
    <video class="my-background-video jquery-background-video" loop autoplay muted playsinline poster="path/to/your/poster.jpg">
        <source src="path/to/video.mp4" type="video/mp4">
        <source src="path/to/video.webm" type="video/webm">
        <source src="path/to/video.ogv" type="video/ogg">
    </video>
</div>

Note: the class names jquery-background-video and jquery-background-video-wrapper are only used in the CSS, just remember to update them there if you want to change them. The class name my-background-video is for demo purposes, this can be whatever you like.

If you're using the fade-in option you should also set the poster image as a background-image for your wrapper element.

.element-with-video-bg {
    background-image: url(path/to/your/poster.jpg);
}

It's important to use background-image instead of the shorthand background because the plugin CSS sets background-position, background-repeat and background-size, which would be overwritten by the shorthand background.

iOS Support: Automatic playing of videos is supported as of iOS 10+, but requires the playsinline attribute on the <video> tag.

4. Call the plugin on the video element

In your main JavaScript file

$(document).ready(function(){
    $('.my-background-video').bgVideo();
});

OR

With a data attribute on the video tag

<video data-bgvideo="true" [other video params]>

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/jquery.background-video.css">

Options

Default options

$('.my-background-video').bgVideo({
    fullScreen: false, // Sets the video to be fixed to the full window - your <video> and it's container should be direct descendents of the <body> tag
    fadeIn: 500, // Milliseconds to fade video in/out (0 for no fade)
    pauseAfter: 120, // Seconds to play before pausing (0 for forever)
    fadeOnPause: false, // For all (including manual) pauses
    fadeOnEnd: true, // When we've reached the pauseAfter time
    showPausePlay: true, // Show pause/play button
    pausePlayXPos: 'right', // left|right|center
    pausePlayYPos: 'top', // top|bottom|center
    pausePlayXOffset: '15px', // pixels or percent from side - ignored if positioned center
    pausePlayYOffset: '15px' // pixels or percent from top/bottom - ignored if positioned center
});

All options can alternatively be specified in data attributes on your video tag with a bgvideo prefix. Just change camel casing to hyphens and lower case. E.g. fadeIn becomes data-bgvideo-fade-in.

<video data-bgvideo="true" data-bgvideo-fade-in="2000" [other video params]>

Overriding default options

Example

$.fn.bgVideo.defaults.fadeIn = 5000;
$.fn.bgVideo.defaults.showPausePlay = false;

