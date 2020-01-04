Here: Example with Crayola colors.
bower install Autocompleter
npm:
npm install --save jquery-autocompleter
Yarn:
yarn add jquery-autocompleter
include jQuery:
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.12.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
include plugin's code:
<!-- Styles -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/jquery.autocompleter.css">
<!-- Scripts -->
<script src="js/jquery.autocompleter.min.js"></script>
call the plugin:
$('input').autocompleter({
/* options */
});
remote url
$(function() {
$('input').autocompleter({ source: 'path/to/get_data_request' });
});
plain
var data = [
{ value: 1, label: 'one' },
{ value: 2, label: 'two' },
{ value: 3, label: 'three' }
];
$(function() {
$('input').autocompleter({ source: data });
});
Autocompleter has the following options:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Deafult
|source
|str, obj
|URL to the server or a local object
|null
|asLocal
|bool
|Parse remote response as local source
|false
|empty
|bool
|Launch if value is empty
|true
|limit
|int
|Number of results to be displayed
|10
|minLength
|int
|Minimum length for autocompleter
|0
|delay
|int
|Few milliseconds to defer the request
|0
|customClass
|array
|Array with custom classes for autocompleter element
|[]
|cache
|bool
|Save xhr data to localStorage to avoid the repetition of requests
|true
|cacheExpires
|int
|localStorage data lifetime in sec (0 to disable cache expire)
|86400
|focusOpen
|bool
|Launch autocompleter when input gets focus
|true
|hint
|bool
|Add hint to input with first matched label, correct styles should be installed
|false
|selectFirst
|bool
|If set to
true, first element in autocomplete list will be selected automatically, ignore if changeWhenSelect is on
|false
|changeWhenSelect
|bool
|Allows to change input value using arrow keys navigation in autocomplete list
|true
|highlightMatches
|bool
|This option defines
<strong> tag wrap for matches in autocomplete results
|false
|ignoredKeyCode
|array
|Array with ignorable keycodes, by default:
9, 13, 17, 19, 20, 27, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 39, 44, 92, 113, 114, 115, 118, 119, 120, 122, 123, 144, 145
|[]
|customLabel
|str
|The name of object's property which will be used as a label
|false
|customValue
|str
|The name of object's property which will be used as a value
|false
|template
|str
|Custom template for list items. For example:
<span>{{ label }} is {{ customPropertyFromSource }}</span>. Template appends to
.autocompleter-item.
|false
|offset
|str
|Source response offset, for example: response.items.posts
|false
|combine
|function
|Returns an object which extends ajax data. Useful if you want to pass some additional server options
|$.noop
|callback
|function
|Select value callback function. Arguments:
value,
index,
object
|$.noop
$('#input').autocompleter('option', data);
For example:
$('#input').autocompleter('option', {
limit: 5,
template:
'<img src="{{ image }}" alt="Image for autocompleter list item" /> {{ label }}'
});
$('#input').autocompleter('open');
$('#input').autocompleter('close');
$('#input').autocompleter('destroy');
$.autocompleter('clearCache');
$.autocompleter('defaults', {
customClass: 'myClassForAutocompleter'
});
Autocompleter for the first name input with caching, match highlighting and 5 results limit. Remote response depends on a gender:
<label for="gender_male">Male</label>
<input type="radio" name="gender" value="male" id="gender_male" checked="checked">
<label for="gender_female">Female</label>
<input type="radio" name="gender" value="female" id="gender_female">
<label for="firstname">First Name</label>
<input type="text" name="firstname" id="firstname">
$(function() {
$('#firstname').autocompleter({
limit: 5,
cache: true,
combine: function(params) {
var gender = $('input:radio[name=gender]:checked').val();
return {
q: params.query,
count: params.limit,
gender: gender
};
},
callback: function(value, index, object) {
console.log(
'Value ' + value + ' are selected (with index ' + index + ').'
);
console.log(object);
}
});
});
div (node) -> ul (list) -> li (item).
<div class="autocompleter" id="autocompleter-1">
<ul class="autocompleter-list">
<li class="autocompleter-item">First</li>
<!-- ... -->
<li class="autocompleter-item">Last</li>
</ul>
</div>