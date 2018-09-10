openbase logo
jquery-autocomplete

by Valeriy Chupurnov
1.2.8 (see all)

jQuery autocomplete plugin like Google autocomplete

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

253

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Autocomplete

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

Autocomplete

Documentation & Demo

jQuery Autocomplete plugin like Google search

ScreenShot

npm install jquery-autocomplete

Alternatives

select2Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
593K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
selectizeSelectize is the hybrid of a textbox and <select> box. It's jQuery based, and it has autocomplete and native-feeling keyboard navigation; useful for tagging, contact lists, etc.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
57K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
bootstrap-select:rocket: The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
109K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ea
easy-autocompleteJQuery autocomplete plugin
GitHub Stars
718
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
b3t
bootstrap-3-typeaheadThe Typeahead plugin from Twitter's Bootstrap 2 ready to use with Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
Tutorials

No tutorials found
