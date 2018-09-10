Categories
ja
jquery-autocomplete
●
by Valeriy Chupurnov
●
1.2.8 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
jQuery autocomplete plugin like Google autocomplete
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i jquery-autocomplete
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
1.9K
GitHub Stars
253
Maintenance
Last Commit
3yrs
ago
Contributors
8
Package
Dependencies
0
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
jQuery Autocomplete
Reviews
Average Rating
4.5
/5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
Readme
Autocomplete
Documentation & Demo
jQuery Autocomplete plugin like Google search
npm install jquery-autocomplete
Alternatives
select2
Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
593K
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
selectize
Selectize is the hybrid of a textbox and <select> box. It's jQuery based, and it has autocomplete and native-feeling keyboard navigation; useful for tagging, contact lists, etc.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
57K
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
bootstrap-select
:rocket: The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
109K
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ea
easy-autocomplete
JQuery autocomplete plugin
GitHub Stars
718
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
b3t
bootstrap-3-typeahead
The Typeahead plugin from Twitter's Bootstrap 2 ready to use with Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
See 11 Alternatives
