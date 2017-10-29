A jquery plugin that make a block element scrollable.

Table of contents

Main files

dist/ ├── jquery-asScrollable .js ├── jquery-asScrollable .es .js ├── jquery-asScrollable .min .js └── css/ ├── asScrollable .css └── asScrollable .min .css

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest build

Development - unminified

Production - minified

Install From Bower

bower install jquery-asScrollable --save

Install From Npm

npm install jquery-asScrollable --save

Install From Yarn

yarn add jquery-asScrollable

Build From Source

If you want build from source:

git clone git@github.com:amazingSurge/jquery-asScrollable.git cd jquery-asScrollable npm install npm install -g gulp-cli babel-cli gulp build

Done!

Requirements

jquery-asScrollable requires the latest version of jQuery , jquery-asScollbar .

Usage

Including files:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/asScrollbar.css" > < script src = "/path/to/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/jquery-asScrollbar.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/jquery-asScrollable.js" > </ script >

Required HTML structure

< div class = "example" > content here </ div >

Initialization

All you need to do is call the plugin on the element:

jQuery( function ( $ ) { $( '.example' ).asScrollable(); });

Better Usage

If we supply two wrap div for the content, the dom will not redraw which having better performances.

< div class = "example" > < div > < div > content here </ div > </ div > </ div > < script > jQuery( function ( $ ) { $( '.example' ).asScrollable({ contentSelector : '>' , containerSelector : '>' }); }); </ script >

Examples

There are some example usages that you can look at to get started. They can be found in the examples folder.

Options

jquery-asScrollable can accept an options object to alter the way it behaves. You can see the default options by call $.asScrollable.setDefaults() . The structure of an options object is as follows:

{ namespace: 'asScrollable' , skin: null , contentSelector: null , containerSelector: null , enabledClass: 'is-enabled' , disabledClass: 'is-disabled' , draggingClass: 'is-dragging' , hoveringClass: 'is-hovering' , scrollingClass: 'is-scrolling' , direction: 'vertical' , // vertical, horizontal, both, auto showOnHover: true , showOnBarHover: false , duration: 500 , easing: 'ease-in' , // linear, ease, ease-in, ease-out, ease-in-out responsive: true , throttle: 20 , scrollbar: {} }

Methods

Methods are called on asScrollable instances through the asScrollable method itself. You can also save the instances to variable for further use.

$().asScrollable( 'destroy' ); var api = $().data( 'asScrollable' ); api.destroy();

Scroll the content to position in direction.

$().asScrollable( 'scrollTo' , 'vertical' , '50' ); $().asScrollable( 'scrollTo' , 'horizontal' , '50%' );

Scroll the content by the size.

$().asScrollable( 'scrollBy' , 'vertical' , '10' ); $().asScrollable( 'scrollBy' , 'horizontal' , '10%' ); $().asScrollable( 'scrollBy' , 'vertical' , '-10' ); $().asScrollable( 'scrollBy' , 'horizontal' , '-10%' );

Enable the scrollable functions.

$().asScrollable( 'enable' );

Disable the scrollable functions.

$().asScrollable( 'disable' );

Destroy the scrollable instance.

$().asScrollable( 'destroy' );

Events

jquery-asScrollable provides custom events for the plugin’s unique actions.

$( '.the-element' ).on( 'asScrollable::ready' , function ( e ) { });

Event Description ready Fires when the instance is ready for API use. enable Fired when the enable instance method has been called. disable Fired when the disable instance method has been called. destroy Fires when an instance is destroyed.

No conflict

If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the $.asScrollable.noConflict method to revert to it.

< script src = "other-plugin.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery-asScrollable.js" > </ script > < script > $.asScrollable.noConflict(); </ script >

Browser support

Tested on all major browsers.

Latest ✓ Latest ✓ Latest ✓ Latest ✓ 9-11 ✓ Latest ✓

As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing. Make sure you're using the latest version of jquery-asScrollable before submitting an issue. There are several ways to help out:

Bug reports

Feature requests

Pull requests

Write test cases for open bug issues

Contribute to the documentation

Development

jquery-asScrollable is built modularly and uses Gulp as a build system to build its distributable files. To install the necessary dependencies for the build system, please run:

npm install -g gulp npm install -g babel-cli npm install

Then you can generate new distributable files from the sources, using:

gulp build

More gulp tasks can be found here.

Changelog

To see the list of recent changes, see Releases section.

Copyright and license

Copyright (C) 2016 amazingSurge.

Licensed under the LGPL license.

