A jquery plugin that make a block element scrollable.
dist/
├── jquery-asScrollable.js
├── jquery-asScrollable.es.js
├── jquery-asScrollable.min.js
└── css/
├── asScrollable.css
└── asScrollable.min.css
Several quick start options are available:
bower install jquery-asScrollable --save
npm install jquery-asScrollable --save
yarn add jquery-asScrollable
If you want build from source:
git clone git@github.com:amazingSurge/jquery-asScrollable.git
cd jquery-asScrollable
npm install
npm install -g gulp-cli babel-cli
gulp build
Done!
jquery-asScrollable requires the latest version of
jQuery,
jquery-asScollbar.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/asScrollbar.css">
<script src="/path/to/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/jquery-asScrollbar.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/jquery-asScrollable.js"></script>
<div class="example">
content here
</div>
All you need to do is call the plugin on the element:
jQuery(function($) {
$('.example').asScrollable();
});
If we supply two wrap div for the content, the dom will not redraw which having better performances.
<div class="example">
<div>
<div>
content here
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script>
jQuery(function($) {
$('.example').asScrollable({
contentSelector: '>',
containerSelector: '>'
});
});
</script>
There are some example usages that you can look at to get started. They can be found in the examples folder.
jquery-asScrollable can accept an options object to alter the way it behaves. You can see the default options by call
$.asScrollable.setDefaults(). The structure of an options object is as follows:
{
namespace: 'asScrollable',
skin: null,
contentSelector: null,
containerSelector: null,
enabledClass: 'is-enabled',
disabledClass: 'is-disabled',
draggingClass: 'is-dragging',
hoveringClass: 'is-hovering',
scrollingClass: 'is-scrolling',
direction: 'vertical', // vertical, horizontal, both, auto
showOnHover: true,
showOnBarHover: false,
duration: 500,
easing: 'ease-in', // linear, ease, ease-in, ease-out, ease-in-out
responsive: true,
throttle: 20,
scrollbar: {}
}
Methods are called on asScrollable instances through the asScrollable method itself. You can also save the instances to variable for further use.
// call directly
$().asScrollable('destroy');
// or
var api = $().data('asScrollable');
api.destroy();
Scroll the content to position in direction.
// scroll to 50px in vertical
$().asScrollable('scrollTo', 'vertical', '50');
// scroll to 50% in horizontal
$().asScrollable('scrollTo', 'horizontal', '50%');
Scroll the content by the size.
$().asScrollable('scrollBy', 'vertical', '10');
$().asScrollable('scrollBy', 'horizontal', '10%');
$().asScrollable('scrollBy', 'vertical', '-10');
$().asScrollable('scrollBy', 'horizontal', '-10%');
Enable the scrollable functions.
$().asScrollable('enable');
Disable the scrollable functions.
$().asScrollable('disable');
Destroy the scrollable instance.
$().asScrollable('destroy');
jquery-asScrollable provides custom events for the plugin’s unique actions.
$('.the-element').on('asScrollable::ready', function (e) {
// on instance ready
});
|Event
|Description
|ready
|Fires when the instance is ready for API use.
|enable
|Fired when the
enable instance method has been called.
|disable
|Fired when the
disable instance method has been called.
|destroy
|Fires when an instance is destroyed.
If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the
$.asScrollable.noConflict method to revert to it.
<script src="other-plugin.js"></script>
<script src="jquery-asScrollable.js"></script>
<script>
$.asScrollable.noConflict();
// Code that uses other plugin's "$().asScrollable" can follow here.
</script>
Tested on all major browsers.
|Latest ✓
|Latest ✓
|Latest ✓
|Latest ✓
|9-11 ✓
|Latest ✓
As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to
review the guidelines for contributing. Make sure you're using the latest version of
jquery-asScrollable before submitting an issue. There are several ways to help out:
jquery-asScrollable is built modularly and uses Gulp as a build system to build its distributable files. To install the necessary dependencies for the build system, please run:
npm install -g gulp
npm install -g babel-cli
npm install
Then you can generate new distributable files from the sources, using:
gulp build
More gulp tasks can be found here.
To see the list of recent changes, see Releases section.
Copyright (C) 2016 amazingSurge.
Licensed under the LGPL license.