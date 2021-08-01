A jQuery plugin that works in harmony with animate.css in order to enable animations only when content comes into view. Now supports v4.x of animate.css
http://jjcosgrove.github.io/jquery-aniview/
npm install jquery-aniview
Instead of a local installation you may request a remote copy of jQuery AniView from unpkg CDN.
To request the latest version, use the following:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jquery-aniview/dist/jquery.aniview.js"></script>
For maximum security you may also decide to:
reference a specific version of jQuery AniView
generate a SRI hash of that version and use it to ensure integrity
set the CORS settings attribute to make anonymous requests to CDN
Example:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jquery-aniview@1.0.3/dist/jquery.aniview.js" integrity="sha384-uvboBeyPkVGldyoicVJST1JEAbxI2W0lG2fFOyGvahZrC4jWiv0vmryxw9NXIEn6" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
$('.aniview').AniView();
var options = {
animateClass: 'animated',
animateThreshold: 100,
scrollPollInterval: 50
}
$('.aniview').AniView(options);
|Option
|Type
|Description
|Default
|animateClass
|string
|the animate.css class to use: 'animated' enables v3.x support and 'animate__animated' to enable v4.x support
|animated
|animateThreshold
|int
|+ve numbers delay the animation sequence until the specified number of pixels have come into view. -ve numbers will trigger the animation sequence prior to the element coming into view.
|0
|scrollPollInterval
|int
|The frequency at which user scrolling is 'polled' i.e. tested. This is in milliseconds (ms) and is an extension to jQuery's in-built 'scroll' event/handler.
|20
<div class="aniview" data-av-animation="slideInRight"></div>
<div class="aniview" data-av-animation="animate__jackInTheBox"></div>
A typical working example (minimal) might look something like this:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />
<title>My AniView Page</title>
<!-- use the correct 'animateClass' option for your version! -->
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="animate.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="jquery.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="jquery.aniview.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.aniview-v3').AniView();
$('.aniview-v4').AniView({
animateClass: 'animate__animated'
});
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div>
<p class="aniview-v3" data-av-animation="slideInRight">
This is my awesome animated element using v3!
</p>
<p class="aniview-v4" data-av-animation="animate__jackInTheBox">
This is my awesome animated element using v4!
</p>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Any element already in the viewport when the user loads the page will have it's animation triggered immediately if one has been set. In other words, it will not wait for the user to begin scrolling before initiating the animation on these elements.
Bugs or feature requests/contributions can be done via:
https://github.com/jjcosgrove/jquery-aniview/issues