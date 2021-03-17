openbase logo
jquery-ajax-unobtrusive

by aspnet
3.2.6 (see all)

[Maintenance mode: only security and critical bug fixes are being worked on] Add-on to jQuery Ajax to enable unobtrusive options in data-* attributes.

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

133

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

IMPORTANT: This repository is in maintenance mode. We do not work, nor plan to work on any new features. Only security and critical bug fixes will be worked on.

jQuery Unobtrusive Ajax

The jQuery Unobtrusive Ajax library complements jQuery Ajax methods by adding support for specifying options for HTML replacement via Ajax calls as HTML5 data-* elements.

This project is part of ASP.NET Core. You can find samples, documentation and getting started instructions for ASP.NET Core at the Home repo.

Remember to make your changes to only the src file. Use ".\build.cmd" to automatically generate the js file in dist directory, minify the js file, create a .nupkg and change the version in the package.json if needed.

To stage for a release, update the "version.props" file and run ".\build.cmd" (see Release Checklist here).

