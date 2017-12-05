jQuery accessible tabs using ARIA

A presentation and demo page is here: https://a11y.nicolas-hoffmann.net/tabs/

This simple script transforms this simple list of anchors to contents:

<div class = "js-tabs" > < ul class = "js-tablist" > < li class = "js-tablist__item" > < a href = "#id_first" id = "label_id_first" class = "js-tablist__link" > 1st tab </ a > </ li > < li class = "js-tablist__item" > < a href = "#id_second" id = "label_id_second" class = "js-tablist__link" > 2nd tab </ a > </ li > < li class = "js-tablist__item" > < a href = "#id_third" id = "label_id_third" class = "js-tablist__link" > 3rd tab </ a > </ li > < li class = "js-tablist__item" > < a href = "#id_fourth" id = "label_id_fourth" class = "js-tablist__link" > 4th tab </ a > </ li > </ ul > < div id = "id_first" class = "js-tabcontent" > here the content of 1st tab </ div > < div id = "id_second" class = "js-tabcontent" > here the content of 2nd tab </ div > < div id = "id_third" class = "js-tabcontent" > here the content of 3rd tab </ div > < div id = "id_fourth" class = "js-tabcontent" > here the content of 4th tab </ div > </ div >

into shiny accessible tabs by adding ARIA attributes.

Keyboard navigation is supported, based on ARIA DP (http://www.w3.org/TR/2013/WD-wai-aria-practices-20130307/#tabpanel && http://www.oaa-accessibility.org/examplep/tabpanel1/):

If you focus in the tabs "buttons"

use Up/Left to see previous tab,

use Down/Right to see next tab

Use "Home" to see first tab (wherever you are in tab buttons)

Use "End" to see last tab (wherever you are in tab buttons)

If you focus in a tab content

use Ctrl Up/left to Set focus on the tab button for the currently displayed tab

use Ctrl PageUp to Set focus on the previous tab button for the currently displayed tab

use Ctrl PageDown to Set focus on the next tab button for the currently displayed tab

Warning: Ctrl+PageUp/PageDown combination could activate for some browsers a switch of browser tabs. Nothing to do for this, as far as I know (if you have a solution, let me know).

Normal or nested tabs?

If you need to have nested tabs, you should use jquery-accessible-nested-tabs.js which has stricter selectors. See this issue that explains why https://github.com/nico3333fr/jquery-accessible-tabs-aria/issues/17

Features

If there is a fragment in URL, the script detects if it is on or in a tab content, and select the tab automatically.

You can make a link to a tab (which opens it). <a href="#link-to-tab-content" class="js-link-to-tab">link to tab</a>

Fragment is added to URL if you select a tab (and can be removed using data-tabs-disable-fragment="1" on div class="js-tabs" ).

You can also use disabled tab (see https://a11y.nicolas-hoffmann.net/tabs/#disabled_work for a demo)

If you need a tab to be opened by default, it is possible, using data-selected="1" on the js-tablist__link you need to open. Other tabs are still available, here are the rules for this feature:

The fragment detection has always priority on this feature;

If there are several data-selected="1" put on tabs (which does not make sense and should never happen), the first one will be used;

put on tabs (which does not make sense and should never happen), the first one will be used; If the data-selected="1" attribute is set on a disabled tab, of course it won't be selected.

Requirements

jQuery (others smaller libraries should be ok, but didn't test for the moment)

a small piece of CSS .js-tabcontent[aria-hidden=true] { display: none; }

respect the classes given above, and the convention a href="# id_fourth " id="label_ id_fourth " (will improve later)

" id="label_ " (will improve later) Use attribute data-hx="hx" (ex data-hx="h2" if your tab system is after a h1) to specify Hx structure in your tabs if they don't have one in tab content (will be added, and can be hidden throught a class invisible) OR

Indicate the hx structure contained in your tab contents, using the attribute data-existing-hx="h2"

This jQuery plugin doesn't style tabs (except .js-tabcontent[aria-hidden=true] of course), styles can be added using other classes.

A demo page is here with full docs and examples: https://a11y.nicolas-hoffmann.net/tabs/

It can be included for one, two tab systems or more in a page.

Enjoy.

P.S: this plugin is in MIT license. It couldn't be done without the precious help of @ScreenFeedFr, @sophieschuermans, @goetsu and @romaingervois.