This jQuery plugin provides you a shiny and accessible modal window, using ARIA.
A presentation page and demo is here: https://a11y.nicolas-hoffmann.net/modal/ (with styles, etc.)
Basically, it wraps all the page into a
div id="js-modal-page", and when you activate one modal, the scripts inserts a
dialog element at the end of your page, adds the
noscroll class on the
body element (to remove scroll with CSS if needed), puts the focus into it and traps focus in the modal window. When you exit it, the focus is given back to the element that opened it.
For mouse users, they can click outside the modal window to close it. For keyboard users, you can strike Esc to close it.
If you never activate a modal window, it won’t be anywhere in the code.
Simply put class="js-modal" on a button or a link to activate the script.
data-modal-text: the text of your modal window (will be put into a p tag).
data-modal-content-id: the id of (hidden) content in your page that will be put into your modal window.
data-modal-title: the main title of the modal window.
data-modal-close-text: the text of the close button in your modal window.
data-modal-close-title: the title attribute of the close button in your modal window.
data-modal-background-click="disabled": disable the possibility to click outside the modal window to close it.
data-modal-close-img: a path to a valid image for the close button.
data-modal-focus-id: when opening a modal, provides focus to the matching
id (see example on “It’s free” button).
data-modal-aria-modal: adds attributes
aria-modal="true" to the code of the modal.
data-modal-remove-role-dialog: removes
role="dialog" of the code of the modal.
data-modal-use-role-alertdialog: instructs the modal to use
role="alertdialog".
data-modal-remove-dialog-tag: instructs the modal to use
div instead of using
dialog tag.
If you need to close it, add
class="js-modal-close" on an element in the modal content, it will trigger a click on close button.
Enjoy.
P.S: this plugin is in MIT license. It couldn't be done without the precious help of @ScreenFeedFr, @sophieschuermans, @johan_ramon, @goetsu and @romaingervois.