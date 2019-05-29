A demo page is here: https://a11y.nicolas-hoffmann.net/accordion/
It can be included for one, two accordion systems or more in a page.
This jQuery plugin will transform a simple list of
hx and
div’s into a fantastic-shiny accordion system, using ARIA.
<div class="js-accordion" data-accordion-prefix-classes="your-prefix-class">
<div class="js-accordion__panel">
<h2 class="js-accordion__header">First tab</h2>
here the content of 1st tab<br><br>
<a href="#">pweet</a><br><br>
plop
</div>
<div class="js-accordion__panel" data-accordion-opened="true">
<h2 class="js-accordion__header">Second tab</h2>
here the content of 2nd tab<br><br>
<a href="#">pweet</a><br><br>
plop
</div>
<div class="js-accordion__panel">
<h2 class="js-accordion__header">Third tab</h2>
here the content of 3rd tab<br><br>
plop
</div>
<div class="js-accordion__panel">
<h2 class="js-accordion__header">Fourth tab</h2>
here the content of 4th tab<br><br>
<a href="#">pweet</a><br><br>
plop
</div>
</div>
Basically:
js-accordion__header is duplicated to
your-prefix-class__title into accordion contents, before being replaced by a button
your-prefix-class__header
js-accordion__panel gets a class
your-prefix-class__panel
Keyboard navigation is supported, based on ARIA DP (http://www.w3.org/TR/wai-aria-practices/#accordion):
If you focus in the accordion "buttons"
And strike space or return on an accordion button to open/close it
var defaultConfig = {
headersSelector: '.js-accordion__header',
panelsSelector: '.js-accordion__panel',
buttonsSelector: 'button.js-accordion__header',
buttonsGeneratedContent: 'text', // html
button: $('<button></button>', {
class: 'js-accordion__header',
type: 'button'
}),
buttonSuffixId: '_tab',
multiselectable: true,
prefixClass: 'accordion',
headerSuffixClass: '__title',
buttonSuffixClass: '__header',
panelSuffixClass: '__panel',
direction: 'ltr', // rtl
accordionPrefixId: 'accordion'
};
When calling the plugin, you may set up options as you want. For example:
$(function () {
$('.js-accordion').accordion({ buttonsGeneratedContent: 'html' });
});
Will call the plugin and generate buttons keeping HTML content in the
Hx.
Content opened by default
If you want to have an accordion content opened by default, just add the attribute
data-accordion-opened="true" on a
js-accordion__panel, example:
<div class="js-accordion__panel" data-accordion-opened="true">
Wanna see it animated?
In the demo https://a11y.nicolas-hoffmann.net/accordion/?animated=1 , you can see it animated. I’ve changed the attribute
data-accordion-prefix-classes="minimalist-accordion" to
animated-accordion, without changing (almost) anything else to the page. Magic? No. :)
The magic is the same used for my jQuery simple and accessible hide-show system animated.
In fact, it is possible using some CSS transitions. You have to keep in mind several things to keep it accessible:
display property, and
height property might be complicated too to animate.
display: none; to hide a content (even for assistive technologies).
visibility to
visible or
hidden to show/hide a content.
max-height,
opacity (if needed), and use
visibility to hide content to assistive technology.
So here is the CSS code (unprefixed):
.animated-accordion__panel {
display: block;
overflow: hidden;
opacity: 1;
transition: visibility 0s ease, max-height 1s ease, opacity 1s ease ;
max-height: 100em;
/* magic number for max-height = enough height */
visibility: visible;
transition-delay: 0s;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
/* This is the hidden state */
[aria-hidden=true].animated-accordion__panel {
display: block;
max-height: 0;
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
transition-delay: 1s, 0s, 0s;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
Here is the trick: from “hidden” to “visible” state,
visibility is immediately set up to
visible, and
max-height/
opacity are “normally” animated.
From “visible” to “hidden” state, the
visibility animation is delayed. So the content will be immediately hidden… at the end of the animation of max-height/opacity.
Other options
The ARIA Design Pattern for accordions (http://www.w3.org/TR/wai-aria-practices/#accordion) allows to have several accordion panels opened at the same time (which is shown by the attribute
aria-multiselectable="true"). However, you might need to avoid this for design purposes or client request. To do this, you may set this attribute on the accordion container:
data-accordion-multiselectable="none". Example:
<div class="js-accordion" data-accordion-multiselectable="none" …>
This option will set up
aria-multiselectable="false" and the plugin will allow only one panel to be opened at the same time.
RTL Support
If the accordion is used on a RTL website, the keys will adapt themselves to it. :)
Enjoy.