jqt

jqtree

by Marco Braak
1.6.1 (see all)

Tree widget for jQuery

Readme

Build Coverage Status

NPM version

jqTree

JqTree is a tree widget. Read more in the documentation.

screenshot

Features

  • Create a tree from JSON data
  • Drag and drop
  • Works on ie9+, firefox, chrome and safari
  • Written in Typescript

The project is hosted on github, has a test suite.

Examples

Example with ajax data:

<div id="tree1" data-url="/example_data/"></div>

$("#tree1").tree();

Example with static data:

var data = [
    {
        label: "node1",
        id: 1,
        children: [{ label: "child1", id: 2 }, { label: "child2", id: 3 }]
    },
    {
        label: "node2",
        id: 4,
        children: [{ label: "child3", id: 5 }]
    }
];
$("#tree1").tree({
    data: data,
    autoOpen: true,
    dragAndDrop: true
});

Documentation

The documentation is on http://mbraak.github.io/jqTree/.

Thanks

The code for the mouse widget is heavily inspired by the mouse widget from jquery ui.

100
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
February 16, 2021
Easy to Use

I tried this library before FancyTree and this one is very basic in terms of utility and methods. Use this if you want just the basic tree implementation or if you want to make everything on your own with extra functionalities. If you want everything in one go, use FancyTree,

0

