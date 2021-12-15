JqTree is a tree widget. Read more in the documentation.
The project is hosted on github, has a test suite.
Example with ajax data:
<div id="tree1" data-url="/example_data/"></div>
$("#tree1").tree();
Example with static data:
var data = [
{
label: "node1",
id: 1,
children: [{ label: "child1", id: 2 }, { label: "child2", id: 3 }]
},
{
label: "node2",
id: 4,
children: [{ label: "child3", id: 5 }]
}
];
$("#tree1").tree({
data: data,
autoOpen: true,
dragAndDrop: true
});
The documentation is on http://mbraak.github.io/jqTree/.
The code for the mouse widget is heavily inspired by the mouse widget from jquery ui.
I tried this library before FancyTree and this one is very basic in terms of utility and methods. Use this if you want just the basic tree implementation or if you want to make everything on your own with extra functionalities. If you want everything in one go, use FancyTree,