http://github.com/jquery/jquery-tmpl
http://api.jquery.com/category/plugins/templates/
Now compatibility to the original engine is dropped as jquery-tmpl is not any more developed.
$ npm i jqtpl
$ make test
Print variable
// tpl
<div>${a}</div>
// code jqtpl.render(tpl, {a:123}); // output
<div>123</div>
Print array
//tpl
<div>${a}</div>
// code
jqtpl.render(tpl, [{a:1},{a:2},{a:3}]);
// output
<div>1</div><div>2</div><div>3</div>
Print automatically detected function
// tpl
<div>${a}</div>
// code
jqtpl.render(tpl, {
a: function() {
return 1 + 5;
}
});
//output
<div>6</div>
// tpl
{{if a == 6}}
<div>${a}</div>
{{else a == 5}}
<div>5</div>
{{else}}
<div>a is not 6 and not 5</div>
{{/if}}
// code
jqtpl.render(tpl, {a:6});
// output
<div>6</div>
// code
jqtpl.render(tpl, {a:5});
// output
<div>a is not 6</div>
// tpl
{{each(name, i) names}}
<div>${i}.${name}</div>
{{/each}}
// alternative syntax
{{each names}}
<div>${$index}.${$value}</div>
{{/each}}
// code
jqtpl.render(tpl, {names: ['A', 'B']});
// output
<div>0.A</div><div>1.B</div>
// tpl
<div>{{html a}}</div>
// code
jqtpl.render(tpl, {a:'<div id="123">2</div>'});
// output
<div><div id="123">2</div></div>
// tpl
<div>{{! its a comment}}</div>
// code
jqtpl.render(tpl);
// output
<div></div>
Render subtemplates by passing a template string, template name or file name (serverside).
Note: passing json object with 2 curly brackets without any separation will break the engine: {{partial({a: {b: 1}}) 'mypartial'}}
// tpl
<div>{{partial({name: 'Test'}) '${name}'}}</div>
<div>{{partial 'myTemplate'}}</div>
<div>{{partial 'myTemplate.html'}}</div>
// code
jqtpl.render(tpl);
// output
<div>Test</div>
Skip a part of your template - leave it in original on the same place but without "verbatim" tag. If you render the result as a template again - it will be rendered.
The use case is to be able to render the same template partially on the server and on the client. F.e. a layout template can contain variables which needs to be rendered on the server and templates which need to be rendered on the client.
// mytemplate.html
<div>my name is ${name}</div>
{{verbatim}}
<script id="my-template">
<div>your name is ${userName}</div>
</script>
{{/verbatim}}
// code
res.render('myaction', {name: 'Kof'});
// output
<div>my name is Kof</div>
<script id="my-template">
<div>your name is ${userName}</div>
</script>
var jqtpl = require('jqtpl');
Compile and render a template. It uses
jqtpl.template method. Returns a rendered html string.
markup html code or precompiled template name.
data optional object or array of data.
Compile and cache a template string. Returns a
render function which can be called to render the template, see
jtpl.render.
markup html string.
name optional template name, if no name is passed - markup string will be used as a name.
// tpl
<div>${a}</div>
// code
// precompile an cache it
jqtpl.compile(tpl, 'myTemplate');
// render user a name
jqtpl.render('myTemplate', {a:1});
// delete the template from cache
delete jqtpl.cache['myTemplate'];
// output
<div>1</div>
A map of compiled templates.
key - template name or markup string.
value - compiled template function.
A namespace for global helper functions, which can be used in every template.
Note: express will cache all templates in production!
app.set('views', '/path/to/the/views/dir');
app.set('view engine', 'html');
app.set('layout', true);
app.engine('html', require('jqtpl').__express);
Using layout tag in a view it is possible to define a layout within this view.
// mylayout.html
<html>
{{html body}}
</html>
// myview.html
{{layout 'mylayout'}}
<div>myview</div>
// myview1.html
{{layout({a: 1}) 'mylayout'}}
<div>myview1</div>
// output
<html>
<div>myview</div>
</html>
