A template engine for nodejs, browser and any other javascript environment.

Logic-less.

Extendable - implement your own tags.

Html escaped per default.

Originally started as a port of jquery templates.

http://github.com/jquery/jquery-tmpl

http://api.jquery.com/category/plugins/templates/

Now compatibility to the original engine is dropped as jquery-tmpl is not any more developed.

Installation

npm i jqtpl make test

Template API

${}, {{=}} print variable, array or function (escaped)

Print variable // tpl < div > ${a} </ div > // code jqtpl.render(tpl, {a:123}); // output < div > 123 </ div >

Print array //tpl < div > ${a} </ div > // code jqtpl.render(tpl, [{a:1},{a:2},{a:3}]); // output < div > 1 </ div > < div > 2 </ div > < div > 3 </ div >

Print automatically detected function <div>${a}</div> jqtpl.render(tpl, { a: function () { return 1 + 5 ; } }); <div> 6 </div>

{{if}} and {{else}}

// tpl {{ if a == 6}} < div > ${a} </ div > {{ else a == 5}} < div > 5 </ div > {{ else }} < div > a is not 6 and not 5 </ div > {{/ if }} // code jqtpl.render(tpl, {a:6}); // output < div > 6 </ div > // code jqtpl.render(tpl, {a:5}); // output < div > a is not 6 </ div >

// tpl {{ each (name, i) names}} < div > ${i}.${name} </ div > {{/ each }} // alternative syntax {{ each names}} < div > ${$index}.${$value} </ div > {{/ each }} // code jqtpl.render(tpl, {names: ['A', 'B']}); // output < div > 0.A </ div > < div > 1.B </ div >

{{html}} - print unescaped html.

// tpl < div > {{html a}} </ div > // code jqtpl.render(tpl, {a:' < div id = "123" > 2 </ div > '}); // output < div > < div id = "123" > 2 </ div > </ div >

// tpl < div > </ div > // code jqtpl.render(tpl); // output < div > </ div >

Render subtemplates by passing a template string, template name or file name (serverside).

Note: passing json object with 2 curly brackets without any separation will break the engine: {{partial({a: {b: 1}}) 'mypartial'}}

// tpl < div > {{ partial ({name: 'Test'}) '${name}'}} </ div > < div > {{ partial 'myTemplate'}} </ div > < div > {{ partial 'myTemplate.html'}} </ div > // code jqtpl.render(tpl); // output < div > Test </ div >

{{verbatim}} tag

Skip a part of your template - leave it in original on the same place but without "verbatim" tag. If you render the result as a template again - it will be rendered.

The use case is to be able to render the same template partially on the server and on the client. F.e. a layout template can contain variables which needs to be rendered on the server and templates which need to be rendered on the client.

// mytemplate.html < div > my name is ${name} </ div > {{verbatim}} < script id = "my-template" > < div > your name is ${userName} </ div > </ script > {{/ verbatim }} // code res.render('myaction', {name: 'Kof'}); // output < div > my name is Kof </ div > < script id = "my-template" > < div > your name is ${userName} </ div > </ script >

Engine API

require the module

var jqtpl = require ( 'jqtpl' );

Compile and render a template. It uses jqtpl.template method. Returns a rendered html string.

markup html code or precompiled template name.

html code or precompiled template name. data optional object or array of data.

Compile and cache a template string. Returns a render function which can be called to render the template, see jtpl.render .

markup html string.

name optional template name, if no name is passed - markup string will be used as a name. <div>${a}</div> jqtpl.compile(tpl, 'myTemplate' ); jqtpl.render( 'myTemplate' , {a: 1 }); delete jqtpl.cache[ 'myTemplate' ]; <div> 1 </div>

A map of compiled templates.

key - template name or markup string.

- template name or markup string. value - compiled template function.

A namespace for global helper functions, which can be used in every template.

Express specific stuff

Note: express will cache all templates in production!

Usage

app .set ( 'views' , '/path/to/the/views/dir' ); app .set ( 'view engine' , 'html' ); app .set ( 'layout' , true); app .engine ( 'html' , require( 'jqtpl' ).__express);

{{layout}} tag

Using layout tag in a view it is possible to define a layout within this view.

// mylayout.html < html > {{html body}} </ html > // myview.html {{layout 'mylayout'}} < div > myview </ div > // myview1.html {{layout({a: 1}) 'mylayout'}} < div > myview1 </ div > // output < html > < div > myview </ div > </ html >

Licence

See package.json