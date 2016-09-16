openbase logo
jqm

jqmodal

by Brice Burgess
1.4.2 (see all)

jqModal is a plugin for jQuery to help you display notices, dialogs, and modal windows in a web browser. It is flexible and tiny, akin to a "Swiss Army Knife", and makes a great base as a general purpose windowing framework.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

972

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

(MIT OR GPL-2.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jqModal

jqModal is a plugin for jQuery to help you display modals, popups, and notices. It is flexible and tiny, akin to a "Swiss Army Knife", and provides a great base for your windowing needs.

Features

  • Designer Frieldly - Use your HTML+CSS for Layout and Styling
  • Translator/i18n friendly - No hardcoded English strings
  • Developer friendly - Extensible through callbacks to make anything possible (gallery slideshows, video-conferencing, &c)
  • Simple support for remotely loaded content (aka "ajax")
  • Multiple Modals per page (including nested Modal-in-Modal)
  • Supported by all browsers capable of running jQuery 1.2.3+

Usage

markup

<a
  class="button"
  data-modal="{{ video_id }}" href="$//www.youtube.com/embed/{{ video_id }}">
  Watch</a>

<div class="modal-dialog modal-video" data-modal="{{ video_id }}">
  <iframe
    width="560"
    height="315"
    src="//www.youtube.com/embed/{{ video_id }}"
    frameborder="0"
    allowfullscreen></iframe>
</div>

script

$('div.modal-dialog').each(function(){

  var modal_id = this.id || $(this).data('modal');
  var trigger = $('a.modal-trigger[data-modal="' + modal_id + '"]');

  $(this).jqm({
    toTop: true,
    trigger: trigger
  });

});

styling

div.modal-dialog {
    display: none;
    position: absolute;
    left: 50%;
    margin-left: -288px;
    padding: 6px 0;
    position: fixed;
    text-align: center;
    top: 17%;
    width: 576px;
    background: #FFF;
}

div.modal-dialog.modal-video {
  background-color: transparent;
}

div.jqmOverlay {
    /* background-color: #FFF; */ /* lighten background */
    background-color: #000; /* darken background */
}

Read the documenttion and more at http://jquery.iceburg.net/jqModal

See Examples / Demonstration

Development

Development of jqModal occurs in the -master branch on jqModal.js. The CHANGELOG.md is to be kept up to date with changes.

Release Process

  • Version jqModal.js header <semver> (YYYY.MM.DD +r<revision>)
    • Update package.json, bumping version
  • Ensure changelog is up to date
  • Tag with : git tag <semver> && git push origin --tags to publish.
    • add release notes via github interface
  • npm publish ./

Get Involved

Report issues to the github issue tracker.

For support, please post to stackoverflow using the jqmodal tag:

The jqModal website code is available on github -- please do contribute improvements.

Author

Brice Burgess @iceburgBrice

Released under the MIT License: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

