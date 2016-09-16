jqModal

jqModal is a plugin for jQuery to help you display modals, popups, and notices. It is flexible and tiny, akin to a "Swiss Army Knife", and provides a great base for your windowing needs.

Features

Designer Frieldly - Use your HTML+CSS for Layout and Styling

Translator/i18n friendly - No hardcoded English strings

Developer friendly - Extensible through callbacks to make anything possible (gallery slideshows, video-conferencing, &c)

Simple support for remotely loaded content (aka "ajax")

Multiple Modals per page (including nested Modal-in-Modal)

Supported by all browsers capable of running jQuery 1.2.3+

Usage

markup

< a class = "button" data-modal = "{{ video_id }}" href = "$//www.youtube.com/embed/{{ video_id }}" > Watch </ a > < div class = "modal-dialog modal-video" data-modal = "{{ video_id }}" > < iframe width = "560" height = "315" src = "//www.youtube.com/embed/{{ video_id }}" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen > </ iframe > </ div >

script

$( 'div.modal-dialog' ).each( function ( ) { var modal_id = this .id || $( this ).data( 'modal' ); var trigger = $( 'a.modal-trigger[data-modal="' + modal_id + '"]' ); $( this ).jqm({ toTop : true , trigger : trigger }); });

styling

div .modal-dialog { display : none; position : absolute; left : 50% ; margin-left : - 288px ; padding : 6px 0 ; position : fixed; text-align : center; top : 17% ; width : 576px ; background : #FFF ; } div .modal-dialog .modal-video { background-color : transparent; } div .jqmOverlay { background-color : #000 ; }

Read the documenttion and more at http://jquery.iceburg.net/jqModal

See Examples / Demonstration

Development

Development of jqModal occurs in the -master branch on jqModal.js. The CHANGELOG.md is to be kept up to date with changes.

Release Process

Version jqModal.js header <semver> (YYYY.MM.DD +r<revision>) Update package.json, bumping version

Ensure changelog is up to date

Tag with : git tag <semver> && git push origin --tags to publish. add release notes via github interface

to publish. npm publish ./

Get Involved

Report issues to the github issue tracker.

For support, please post to stackoverflow using the jqmodal tag:

The jqModal website code is available on github -- please do contribute improvements.

Author

Brice Burgess @iceburgBrice

Released under the MIT License: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php