jqModal is a plugin for jQuery to help you display modals, popups, and notices. It is flexible and tiny, akin to a "Swiss Army Knife", and provides a great base for your windowing needs.
markup
<a
class="button"
data-modal="{{ video_id }}" href="$//www.youtube.com/embed/{{ video_id }}">
Watch</a>
<div class="modal-dialog modal-video" data-modal="{{ video_id }}">
<iframe
width="560"
height="315"
src="//www.youtube.com/embed/{{ video_id }}"
frameborder="0"
allowfullscreen></iframe>
</div>
script
$('div.modal-dialog').each(function(){
var modal_id = this.id || $(this).data('modal');
var trigger = $('a.modal-trigger[data-modal="' + modal_id + '"]');
$(this).jqm({
toTop: true,
trigger: trigger
});
});
styling
div.modal-dialog {
display: none;
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
margin-left: -288px;
padding: 6px 0;
position: fixed;
text-align: center;
top: 17%;
width: 576px;
background: #FFF;
}
div.modal-dialog.modal-video {
background-color: transparent;
}
div.jqmOverlay {
/* background-color: #FFF; */ /* lighten background */
background-color: #000; /* darken background */
}
Read the documenttion and more at http://jquery.iceburg.net/jqModal
Development of jqModal occurs in the -master branch on jqModal.js. The CHANGELOG.md is to be kept up to date with changes.
<semver> (YYYY.MM.DD +r<revision>)
git tag <semver> && git push origin --tags to publish.
npm publish ./
Report issues to the github issue tracker.
For support, please post to stackoverflow using the jqmodal tag:
The jqModal website code is available on github -- please do contribute improvements.
Brice Burgess @iceburgBrice
Released under the MIT License: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php