jq.node is JavaScript and Lodash in your shell (along with the 1.45M npm modules). It's a powerful command-line JSON/string processor. It so easy it feels like cheating your inner-bearded-sysadmin.
I'm a huge fan of jq but it was so many times inconsistent and irritating. It sometimes felt like JavaScript but it was not. jq.node is what jq should be in my opinion. First version was written in 25 lines of JavaScript code and was already way more powerful than jq, backed from day one by more than 300 helpers from Lodash FP.
jqn 'filter(has("email")) | groupBy(u => u.email.split("@")[1]) | csv'
--require command option, jq.node leverages 1.45M npm modules. Hard to do more powerful than that!
npm install jq.node -g
# the 4 commands below do the same thing
cat users.json | jqn 'filter(has("email")) | groupBy(function(u){return u.email.split("@")[1]}) | csv'
cat users.json | jqn 'filter(has("email")) | groupBy(u => u.email.split("@")[1]) | csv'
cat users.json | jqn 'filter(has("email")) | groupBy(u => get(u.email.split("@"), 1)) | csv'
cat users.json | jqn 'filter(has("email")) | groupBy(flow(get("email"), split("@"), get(1))) | csv'
Note: the pipe
| must always be surrounded by space to be understood by
jqn as a pipe.
while true; do curl -s http://10.10.0.5:9000/api/ce/task?id=AVhoYB1sNTnExzIJOq_k | jqn 'property("task.status"), thru(a => exit(a === "IN_PROGRESS" ? 0 : 1))' || osascript -e 'display notification "Task done"'; sleep 5; done
pbpaste | jqn -x -r opn 'split("\n") | forEach(opn)'
This command above rely on tap to add a propety to a package.json file [#89]:
jq.node 'tap(x => x.scripts.build= "sass --load-path=./scss ./scss/style.scss:./css/style.css")' < package.json
jq.node exposes a node API for programmatic use. Require the
jq function from the main module.
The arguments are
jq(input, transformation, options, callback)
const { jq } = require('jq.node')
jq('20111031', 'thru(a => moment.utc(a, "YYYYMMDD"))', { rawInput: true, require: 'moment' }, function (err, result) {
console.log(result) // "2011-10-31T00:00:00.000Z"
})
or with promises and async/await, via the bluebird module:
const { Promisify } = require('bluebird')
const { jq } = Promisify(require('jq.node'))
const result = await jq('20111031', 'thru(a => moment.utc(a, "YYYYMMDD"))', { rawInput: true, require: 'moment' })
console.log(result) // "2011-10-31T00:00:00.000Z"
|CLI Shorthand
|CLI Longhand
|API Option
|Type
|Purpose
|-h
|--help
|-
|-
|Display the help message and exit.
|-j
|--json
|json
|boolean
|Force the result to be output as JSON. Without this,
jqn outputs strings verbatim and non-strings as JSON.
|-x
|--raw-input
|rawInput
|boolean
|-c
|--color
|color
|boolean
|Colorize JSON (default true)
|-r
|--require
|require
|array(string)
|* Require a NPM module
<npm-module-name>.
|-v
|--version
|-
|-
|Display the version and exit.
lodash for the
lodash module). Module names that are invalid JavaScript variable names (e.g.
js-yaml) will be exposed in camel-case format (e.g.
jsYaml).
templateSettings,
after,
ary,
assign,
assignIn,
assignInWith,
assignWith,
at,
before,
bind,
bindAll,
bindKey,
castArray,
chain,
chunk,
compact,
concat,
cond,
conforms,
constant,
countBy,
create,
curry,
curryRight,
debounce,
defaults,
defaultsDeep,
defer,
delay,
difference,
differenceBy,
differenceWith,
drop,
dropRight,
dropRightWhile,
dropWhile,
fill,
filter,
flatMap,
flatMapDeep,
flatMapDepth,
flatten,
flattenDeep,
flattenDepth,
flip,
flow,
flowRight,
fromPairs,
functions,
functionsIn,
groupBy,
initial,
intersection,
intersectionBy,
intersectionWith,
invert,
invertBy,
invokeMap,
iteratee,
keyBy,
keys,
keysIn,
map,
mapKeys,
mapValues,
matches,
matchesProperty,
memoize,
merge,
mergeWith,
method,
methodOf,
mixin,
negate,
nthArg,
omit,
omitBy,
once,
orderBy,
over,
overArgs,
overEvery,
overSome,
partial,
partialRight,
partition,
pick,
pickBy,
property,
propertyOf,
pull,
pullAll,
pullAllBy,
pullAllWith,
pullAt,
range,
rangeRight,
rearg,
reject,
remove,
rest,
reverse,
sampleSize,
set,
setWith,
shuffle,
slice,
sortBy,
sortedUniq,
sortedUniqBy,
split,
spread,
tail,
take,
takeRight,
takeRightWhile,
takeWhile,
tap,
throttle,
thru,
toArray,
toPairs,
toPairsIn,
toPath,
toPlainObject,
transform,
unary,
union,
unionBy,
unionWith,
uniq,
uniqBy,
uniqWith,
unset,
unzip,
unzipWith,
update,
updateWith,
values,
valuesIn,
without,
words,
wrap,
xor,
xorBy,
xorWith,
zip,
zipObject,
zipObjectDeep,
zipWith,
entries,
entriesIn,
extend,
extendWith,
add,
attempt,
camelCase,
capitalize,
ceil,
clamp,
clone,
cloneDeep,
cloneDeepWith,
cloneWith,
conformsTo,
deburr,
defaultTo,
divide,
endsWith,
eq,
escape,
escapeRegExp,
every,
find,
findIndex,
findKey,
findLast,
findLastIndex,
findLastKey,
floor,
forEach,
forEachRight,
forIn,
forInRight,
forOwn,
forOwnRight,
get,
gt,
gte,
has,
hasIn,
head,
identity,
includes,
indexOf,
inRange,
invoke,
isArguments,
isArray,
isArrayBuffer,
isArrayLike,
isArrayLikeObject,
isBoolean,
isBuffer,
isDate,
isElement,
isEmpty,
isEqual,
isEqualWith,
isError,
isFinite,
isFunction,
isInteger,
isLength,
isMap,
isMatch,
isMatchWith,
isNaN,
isNative,
isNil,
isNull,
isNumber,
isObject,
isObjectLike,
isPlainObject,
isRegExp,
isSafeInteger,
isSet,
isString,
isSymbol,
isTypedArray,
isUndefined,
isWeakMap,
isWeakSet,
join,
kebabCase,
last,
lastIndexOf,
lowerCase,
lowerFirst,
lt,
lte,
max,
maxBy,
mean,
meanBy,
min,
minBy,
stubArray,
stubFalse,
stubObject,
stubString,
stubTrue,
multiply,
nth,
noConflict,
noop,
now,
pad,
padEnd,
padStart,
parseInt,
random,
reduce,
reduceRight,
repeat,
replace,
result,
round,
runInContext,
sample,
size,
snakeCase,
some,
sortedIndex,
sortedIndexBy,
sortedIndexOf,
sortedLastIndex,
sortedLastIndexBy,
sortedLastIndexOf,
startCase,
startsWith,
subtract,
sum,
sumBy,
template,
times,
toFinite,
toInteger,
toLength,
toLower,
toNumber,
toSafeInteger,
toString,
toUpper,
trim,
trimEnd,
trimStart,
truncate,
unescape,
uniqueId,
upperCase,
upperFirst,
each,
eachRight,
first are exposed from lodash/fp.
csv is exposed from json2csv
--require option!
time sh -c "cat messages.json | jq '.[].type'"
2ms user 0.01s system 95% cpu 0.028 total
time sh -c "cat messages.json | jqn 'map(\"type\")'"
170ms user 0.03s system 108% cpu 0.181 total
