This is a build of jq, the command-line JSON processor in Javascript using Emscripten along with a wrapper for making it usable as a library.
It runs in the browser.
npm install jq-web
var jq = require('jq-web')
jq.json({
a: {
big: {
json: [
'full',
'of',
'important',
'things'
]
}
}
}, '.a.big.json | ["empty", .[1], "useless", .[3]] | join(" ")')
The code above returns the string
"empty of useless things".
You could do the same using the promised API with
jq.promised.json({...}).then(result => {}). That is useful if you're loading a
.mem or
.wasm file, as the library won't return the correct results until these files are asynchronously fetched by the Emscripten runtime.
The releases page has a bunch of different files you can download, here's what they all mean:
|file
|description
|pros
|cons
|jq.asm.js
|asm.js version
|runs in most places
|requires loading jq.asm.js.mem
|jq.asm.min.js
|minified version of the above
|idem
|idem
|jq.asm.js.mem
|memory initialization file for asm.js, needed by jq.asm.js and jq.asm.min.js
|jq.asm.bundle.js
|asm.js version with memory initialization embedded
|doesn't require loading anything
|big and slow
|jq.asm.bundle.min.js
|minified version of the above
|idem
|the minification has no effect in the memory initialization stuff
|jq.wasm.js
|WebAssembly wrapper
|smaller, much much faster
|requires loading jq.wasm.wasm
|jq.wasm.min.js
|minified WebAssembly wrapper
|since this is just a wrapper around jq.wasm.wasm, the minification makes almost no difference here
|jq.wasm.wasm
|actual WebAssembly binary, loaded by jq.wasm.js and jq.wasm.min.js
When in doubt, just use
jq.wasm.js, it is the best!
fs
The Emscripten runtime will try to
require the
fs module, and if it fails it will resort to an in-memory filesystem (almost no use of that is made of the library, but it is needed somehow). In Browserify there's a default
{} that corresponds to the
fs module, but in Webpack you must declare it as an empty module.
.wasm files
By default projects compiled with Emscripten look for
.wasm files in the same directory that the
.js file is run from. This causes issues when using webpack because name of the
.wasm file is altered with a hash and can be placed in a different directory. To fix this problem you can use the copy-webpack-plugin to copy the
jq.wasm file to the same directory that the webpack bundle is placed.
jq.json(<object>, <filter>) <object> will take a Javascript object, or scalar, whatever, and dump it to JSON, then it will return whatever your filter outputs and try to convert that into a JS object. If you're loading
.mem or
.wasm files asynchronously this will return
{} every time you call it until the loading is finished.
jq.raw(<json-string>, <filter>) <raw-output> will take a string that will be passed as it is to jq (like if you were doing
echo '<json-string>' | jq <filter> on the command line) then return a string with the raw STDOUT response. If you're loading
.mem or
.wasm files asynchronously this will return
'{}' every time you call it until the loading is finished.
jq.onInitialized.addListener(<function>) registers a function to be called when
.mem or
.wasm files have finished loading and the library is ready to be used. You should register callbacks here to rerun your functions if you're using the sync API (above). If you're using the promised API (below) you don't ever need to look at this. Also, if you're using the sync API but just at a long time after the page is loaded and the user inputs something, for example, you may not need to use this at all.
jq.promised.json(<object>, <filter>) Promise<object> will do the same as
jq.json() but returning a Promise to the result instead. This is safe to use anytime.
jq.promised.raw(<json-string>, <filter>) Promise<raw-output> will do the same as
jq.raw() but returning a Promise to the result instead. This is safe to use anytime.
1.38.12
jq-web and
cd into it
Makefile for more Emscripten instructions
make
A handful of tests exist in
test.js and are good place to start when verifying a build
npm install or
yarn
node test.js
./node_modules/live-server/live-server.js --open="index.html"