jq-pagination

by Ben Everard
1.4.1 (see all)

jqPagination, a jQuery pagination plugin

6

GitHub Stars

332

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jqPagination, a jQuery pagination plugin (obviously)

GitHub  : http://github.com/beneverard/jqPagination  
Demo    : http://beneverard.github.com/jqPagination#demo  

Website : http://beneverard.co.uk  
Twitter : @_beneverard

Changelog

1.4.1

  • Improved: Updated contact information

1.4

  • Improved: Getting of plugin options
  • New: Added contributors file
  • Improved: Moved styles from LESS to SCSS
  • Improved: Tidied up repo HTML
  • Fixed: Re-ordered setting plugin options to prevent current page exceeding max pages (fixed by wh)

1.3

  • Improved: Added functionality to pass multiple options to option method (based on m-hume's code)
  • Fixed: Prevent the triggering of the updated calback on set option (based on m-hume's code)
  • Improved: Seting the page to the current page no longer returns false

1.2.4

  • Demo: Removed ObserverApp analytics code from demo
  • Demo: Updated copyright date in demo
  • Demo: Updated feedback and support copy in demo

1.2.3

  • Improved: Added plugin manifest for jQuery plugins repo

1.2.2

  • Fixed: Incorrect GitHub fork ribbon image url
  • Fixed: Added Google Analytics tracker code
  • Fixed: Initial input focus setting undefined value

1.2.1

  • Fixed: callMethod function was failing to call the desired function

1.2

  • Fixed: Added fallback for the console object methods
  • Improved: Now using .on() jQuery event handler
    • Note: Updated jQuery to 1.7.2
  • Improved: Modified method handling
  • New: Added destroy method

1.1.1

  • Fixed: Prevent paged() callback from firing on initialisation

1.1

  • Feature: Exposed get / set max_page and current_page options (based on Zikes' code)
  • Feature: Added disabled class (based on Zikes' code)
  • Fixed: Added proper CSS gradients and fallback
  • Fixed: 'invalid assignment left-hand side' bug in Firefox

1.0

  • Initial release

Contributors

Copyright (C) 2013 Ben Everard

http://beneverard.github.com/jqPagination

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify
it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by
the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or
(at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful,
but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of
MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.  See the
GNU General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License
along with this program.  If not, see <http://www.gnu.org/licenses/>.

