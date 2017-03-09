jqPagination, a jQuery pagination plugin (obviously)

GitHub : http : Demo : http : Website : http : Twitter : @_beneverard

Changelog

Improved: Updated contact information

Improved: Getting of plugin options

New: Added contributors file

Improved: Moved styles from LESS to SCSS

Improved: Tidied up repo HTML

Fixed: Re-ordered setting plugin options to prevent current page exceeding max pages (fixed by wh)

Improved: Added functionality to pass multiple options to option method (based on m-hume's code)

Fixed: Prevent the triggering of the updated calback on set option (based on m-hume's code)

Improved: Seting the page to the current page no longer returns false

Demo: Removed ObserverApp analytics code from demo

Demo: Updated copyright date in demo

Demo: Updated feedback and support copy in demo

Improved: Added plugin manifest for jQuery plugins repo

Fixed: Incorrect GitHub fork ribbon image url

Fixed: Added Google Analytics tracker code

Fixed: Initial input focus setting undefined value

Fixed: callMethod function was failing to call the desired function

Fixed: Added fallback for the console object methods

object methods Improved: Now using .on() jQuery event handler Note: Updated jQuery to 1.7.2

jQuery event handler Improved: Modified method handling

New: Added destroy method

Fixed: Prevent paged() callback from firing on initialisation

Feature: Exposed get / set max_page and current_page options (based on Zikes' code)

and options (based on Zikes' code) Feature: Added disabled class (based on Zikes' code)

Fixed: Added proper CSS gradients and fallback

Fixed: 'invalid assignment left-hand side' bug in Firefox

Initial release

Contributors

Ben Everard (beneverard)

Jason Hutchinson (Zikes)

m-hume

Will Mernagh wm

Copyright and license