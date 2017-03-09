GitHub : http:
Changelog
1.4.1
- Improved: Updated contact information
1.4
- Improved: Getting of plugin options
- New: Added contributors file
- Improved: Moved styles from LESS to SCSS
- Improved: Tidied up repo HTML
- Fixed: Re-ordered setting plugin options to prevent current page exceeding max pages (fixed by wh)
1.3
- Improved: Added functionality to pass multiple options to option method (based on m-hume's code)
- Fixed: Prevent the triggering of the updated calback on set option (based on m-hume's code)
- Improved: Seting the page to the current page no longer returns false
1.2.4
- Demo: Removed ObserverApp analytics code from demo
- Demo: Updated copyright date in demo
- Demo: Updated feedback and support copy in demo
1.2.3
- Improved: Added plugin manifest for jQuery plugins repo
1.2.2
- Fixed: Incorrect GitHub fork ribbon image url
- Fixed: Added Google Analytics tracker code
- Fixed: Initial input focus setting undefined value
1.2.1
- Fixed: callMethod function was failing to call the desired function
1.2
- Fixed: Added fallback for the
console object methods
- Improved: Now using
.on() jQuery event handler
- Note: Updated jQuery to 1.7.2
- Improved: Modified method handling
- New: Added
destroy method
1.1.1
- Fixed: Prevent
paged() callback from firing on initialisation
1.1
- Feature: Exposed get / set
max_page and
current_page options (based on Zikes' code)
- Feature: Added disabled class (based on Zikes' code)
- Fixed: Added proper CSS gradients and fallback
- Fixed: 'invalid assignment left-hand side' bug in Firefox
1.0
