Lightweight jQuery plugin that adds support of
progress and
uploadProgress promises to $.ajax()
npm install jq-ajax-progress
git clone git@github.com:likerRr/jq-ajax-progress.git
Include
src/jq-ajax-progress.min.js inside your html after
jQuery script
$.ajax(url, {
progress: function(e) {
// track downloading
},
uploadProgress: function(e) {
// track uploading
// if (e.lengthComputable) {
// var completedPercentage = Math.round((e.loaded * 100) / e.total);
// console.log(completedPercentage);
//}
}
})
When you have to send a chunked data to client in some cases it would be good to track what part have just received. For this purposes use boolean option
chunking (
false by default). If it's set as
true, then the second parameter in callback function will be a chunk part.
By default all chunked response contains whole text response that already received and you should manually cut it if you need to do something with parts. One of a possible case when you send big text or media response from server to client and you don't want your client wait for whole response.
Keep in mind, that under the hood whole response is being cut from the beginning (from zero index) until last part's occurrence, so big amount of data (theoretically) may cause a performance troubles. But... just keep in mind :)
$.ajax(url, {
chunking: true,
progress: function(e, part) {
console.log(part);
}
});
Install node
Run
npm install && npm run build
This will minify library and put it inside
src folder