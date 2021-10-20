JPush API client library for Node.js

本 SDK 提供 JPush 服务端接口的 Node 封装，与 JPush Rest API 组件通信。使用时引用该模块即可，可参考附带 Demo 学习使用方法。

Node >= 7.6（async/await 语法支持），若 node 版本小于 7.6 请使用 legacy 分支的代码

REST API 文档

NodeJS API 文档

Install

npm install jpush- async { "dependencies" : { "jpush-async" : "*" } }

Example

Quick start

此 Demo 展示如何使用 Node lib 向所有用户推送通知。

var JPush = require ( "../lib/JPush/JPushAsync.js" ) var client = JPush.buildClient( 'your appKey' , 'your masterSecret' ) client.push().setPlatform(JPush.ALL) .setAudience(JPush.ALL) .setNotification( 'Hi, JPush' , JPush.ios( 'ios alert' , 'happy' , 5 )) .send() .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result) }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err) })

Expert mode（高级版）

client.push().setPlatform( 'ios' , 'android' ) .setAudience(JPush.tag( '555' , '666' ), JPush.alias( '666,777' )) .setNotification( 'Hi, JPush' , JPush.ios( 'ios alert' ), JPush.android( 'android alert' , null , 1 )) .setMessage( 'msg content' ) .setOptions( null , 60 ) .send() .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result) }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err) });

关于 Payload 对象的方法，参考详细 API 文档。

关闭 Log

var client = JPush.buildClient({ appKey : 'your appKey' , masterSecret : 'your masterSecret' , isDebug : false }); var client = JPush.buildClient( 'your appKey' , 'your masterSecret' , null , false );