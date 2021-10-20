openbase logo
jpush-async

by jpush
4.1.0 (see all)

JPush's officially supported Node.js client library for accessing JPush APIs. 极光推送官方支持的 Node.js 版本服务器端 SDK。

Documentation
372

GitHub Stars

233

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

JPush API client library for Node.js

本 SDK 提供 JPush 服务端接口的 Node 封装，与 JPush Rest API 组件通信。使用时引用该模块即可，可参考附带 Demo 学习使用方法。

Node >= 7.6（async/await 语法支持），若 node 版本小于 7.6 请使用 legacy 分支的代码

REST API 文档

NodeJS API 文档

Install

npm install jpush-async
#or
{
    "dependencies": {
        "jpush-async": "*"
    }
}

Example

Quick start

此 Demo 展示如何使用 Node lib 向所有用户推送通知。

var JPush = require("../lib/JPush/JPushAsync.js")
var client = JPush.buildClient('your appKey', 'your masterSecret')

//easy push
client.push().setPlatform(JPush.ALL)
    .setAudience(JPush.ALL)
    .setNotification('Hi, JPush', JPush.ios('ios alert', 'happy', 5))
    .send()
    .then(function(result) {
        console.log(result)
    }).catch(function(err) {
        console.log(err)
    })

Expert mode（高级版）

client.push().setPlatform('ios', 'android')
    .setAudience(JPush.tag('555', '666'), JPush.alias('666,777'))
    .setNotification('Hi, JPush', JPush.ios('ios alert'), JPush.android('android alert', null, 1))
    .setMessage('msg content')
    .setOptions(null, 60)
    .send()
    .then(function(result) {
        console.log(result)
    }).catch(function(err) {
        console.log(err)
    });

关于 Payload 对象的方法，参考详细 API 文档

关闭 Log

// 在构建 JPushClient 对象的时候, 指定 isDebug 参数。
var client = JPush.buildClient({
    appKey:'your appKey',
    masterSecret:'your masterSecret',
    isDebug:false
});
// or
var client = JPush.buildClient('your appKey', 'your masterSecret', null, false);

目前使用了 debug 模块来控制日志输出，若要查看 JPush 的相关日志信息，请先配置 DEBUG 环境变量 'jpush'。

