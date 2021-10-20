本 SDK 提供 JPush 服务端接口的 Node 封装，与 JPush Rest API 组件通信。使用时引用该模块即可，可参考附带 Demo 学习使用方法。
Node >= 7.6（async/await 语法支持），若 node 版本小于 7.6 请使用 legacy 分支的代码
npm install jpush-async
#or
{
"dependencies": {
"jpush-async": "*"
}
}
此 Demo 展示如何使用 Node lib 向所有用户推送通知。
var JPush = require("../lib/JPush/JPushAsync.js")
var client = JPush.buildClient('your appKey', 'your masterSecret')
//easy push
client.push().setPlatform(JPush.ALL)
.setAudience(JPush.ALL)
.setNotification('Hi, JPush', JPush.ios('ios alert', 'happy', 5))
.send()
.then(function(result) {
console.log(result)
}).catch(function(err) {
console.log(err)
})
client.push().setPlatform('ios', 'android')
.setAudience(JPush.tag('555', '666'), JPush.alias('666,777'))
.setNotification('Hi, JPush', JPush.ios('ios alert'), JPush.android('android alert', null, 1))
.setMessage('msg content')
.setOptions(null, 60)
.send()
.then(function(result) {
console.log(result)
}).catch(function(err) {
console.log(err)
});
关于 Payload 对象的方法，参考详细 API 文档。
// 在构建 JPushClient 对象的时候, 指定 isDebug 参数。
var client = JPush.buildClient({
appKey:'your appKey',
masterSecret:'your masterSecret',
isDebug:false
});
// or
var client = JPush.buildClient('your appKey', 'your masterSecret', null, false);
目前使用了 debug 模块来控制日志输出，若要查看 JPush 的相关日志信息，请先配置 DEBUG 环境变量 'jpush'。