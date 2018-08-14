❗jQuery jPList plugin is deprecated. Please check pure JavaScript (ES6) jPList Library alternative instead.
jPList is a flexible jQuery plugin for sorting, pagination and filtering of any HTML structure (DIVs, UL/LI, tables, etc). Get started at jplist.com
- Works with any content (tables, lists, div elements etc...)
- Works with JavaScript templates like Handlebars, Mustache etc.
- Supports XML + XSLT
- Grid/list view demo page
- Supports local storage and cookies
- Has deep links support
- Fully customizable styles
- Works in all major browsers
- Annotated source code
- Solid documentation
Sorting
- Ascending and descending sorting
- Sort numbers, text, date and time
- SELECT and UL/LI sort controls
- Sort by 'Most Reviewed' and by 'Top Rated' items
- Auto pagination control
- Google style pagination
- Items per page control
Filter and Search
- Any number of textbox filters
- Any number of dropdown filters
- Filter by jQuery path or by text content
- Checkbox and radio button filters
- Button filter controls
- Range filter controls
Other Controls
- Reset button Control
- Back button Control
- Counter Controls
- jQuery UI range slider filter
- jQuery UI date picker range filter
Data Sources
Layout Examples
- DIVs Layout Demo - demo with DIV elements and all default actions like sort, pagination, etc.
- Table Demo 1 - demo with all default actions like sort, pagination, etc. in TABLE
- Table Demo 2 - table with header and alternating rows with different colors
- 2 Tables on the Page - demo with 2 tables on the page and all default actions like sort, pagination, etc.
- UL LI Demo - unordered list demo with all default actions like sort, pagination, etc. Added views control.
- Views Control (List, Grid and Thumbs Views) - demo with control that switches between views: list, grid or thumbs
- Demo With Sticky Panel - demo with sticky panel
Controls Examples
Toggle Filters
- Checkbox Filters - filter by jQuery path using group of checkboxes. OR logic inside group, AND logic between different groups
- Radio Button Filters - filter by jQuery path with radio buttons
- Button Filters - filter by jQuery path with BUTTON elements
- Button Filters Group - filter by jQuery path using group of elements like SPAN, INPUT, etc. OR logic inside group, AND logic between different groups
- Button Filters Group (Single Mode) - button filters group when only one button can be selected at the same time
- Button Filters and Counters - filter by jQuery path with SPAN elements and counter controls
- Range Filter - range filter by jQuery path with any element (SPAN, INPUT, etc.)
- Checkbox Text Filter - filter by checkboxes text values. OR logic inside group, AND logic between different groups
- Button Text Filter - filter by text using any elements like SPAN, INPUT etc.
- Button Text Filter Group - filter by text using any elements like SPAN, INPUT etc. OR logic inside group, AND logic between different groups
jPList with jQuery UI
DateTime Examples
Other Examples
Settings
API
Sources
Addons
- Internet Explorer 8+
- Firefox
- Chrome
- Safari
- Opera
- Works with jQuery from version 1.8
- Works with jQuery 2.x versions
