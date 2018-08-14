openbase logo
je

jplist-es6

by 1rosehip
1.2.0 (see all)

jPList jQuery Data Grid Controls is a flexible jQuery plugin for sorting, pagination and filtering of any HTML structure (DIVs, UL/LI, tables, etc).

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

440

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

❗jQuery jPList plugin is deprecated. Please check pure JavaScript (ES6) jPList Library alternative instead.

jPList - jQuery Data Grid Controls jPList - jQuery Data Grid Controls

jPList is a flexible jQuery plugin for sorting, pagination and filtering of any HTML structure (DIVs, UL/LI, tables, etc). Get started at jplist.com

Reporting issues

Please read jPList guidelines that includes directions for opening issues and making feature requests.

Common Features

  • Works with any content (tables, lists, div elements etc...)
  • Works with JavaScript templates like Handlebars, Mustache etc.
  • Supports XML + XSLT
  • Grid/list view demo page
  • Supports local storage and cookies
  • Has deep links support
  • Fully customizable styles
  • Works in all major browsers
  • Annotated source code
  • Solid documentation

Sorting

  • Ascending and descending sorting
  • Sort numbers, text, date and time
  • SELECT and UL/LI sort controls
  • Sort by 'Most Reviewed' and by 'Top Rated' items

Pagination

  • Auto pagination control
  • Google style pagination
  • Items per page control
  • Any number of textbox filters
  • Any number of dropdown filters
  • Filter by jQuery path or by text content
  • Checkbox and radio button filters
  • Button filter controls
  • Range filter controls

Other Controls

  • Reset button Control
  • Back button Control
  • Counter Controls
  • jQuery UI range slider filter
  • jQuery UI date picker range filter

Data Sources

Examples

Layout Examples

Data Sources

Controls Examples

Toggle Filters

jPList with jQuery UI

DateTime Examples

Other Examples

Documentation

Settings

API

Sources

Addons

Browser Compatibility

  • Internet Explorer 8+
  • Firefox
  • Chrome
  • Safari
  • Opera

jQuery Compatibility

  • Works with jQuery from version 1.8
  • Works with jQuery 2.x versions

Donations

If you find jPList useful, please consider making a donation to support project development. Thank you for your help!

