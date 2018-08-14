❗jQuery jPList plugin is deprecated. Please check pure JavaScript (ES6) jPList Library alternative instead.

jPList is a flexible jQuery plugin for sorting, pagination and filtering of any HTML structure (DIVs, UL/LI, tables, etc). Get started at jplist.com

Reporting issues

Please read jPList guidelines that includes directions for opening issues and making feature requests.

Works with any content (tables, lists, div elements etc...)

Works with JavaScript templates like Handlebars, Mustache etc.

Supports XML + XSLT

Grid/list view demo page

Supports local storage and cookies

Has deep links support

Fully customizable styles

Works in all major browsers

Annotated source code

Solid documentation

Sorting

Ascending and descending sorting

Sort numbers, text, date and time

SELECT and UL/LI sort controls

Sort by 'Most Reviewed' and by 'Top Rated' items

Pagination

Auto pagination control

Google style pagination

Items per page control

Filter and Search

Any number of textbox filters

Any number of dropdown filters

Filter by jQuery path or by text content

Checkbox and radio button filters

Button filter controls

Range filter controls

Other Controls

Reset button Control

Back button Control

Counter Controls

jQuery UI range slider filter

jQuery UI date picker range filter

Data Sources

Layout Examples

Data Sources

Controls Examples

Toggle Filters

jPList with jQuery UI

Range Slider - jQuery UI range slider

Date Picker Filter - jQuery UI date picker

Other Examples

Fade Animation - example page of fade animation in jPList

jPList with Fancybox - example of jPList with lightbox

Large Amount of Data - demo with 1000 items on the page

Settings

API

Sources

Addons

Internet Explorer 8+

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera

Works with jQuery from version 1.8

Works with jQuery 2.x versions

If you find jPList useful, please consider making a donation to support project development. Thank you for your help!