libjpeg-turbo is a derivative of libjpeg that uses SIMD instructions (MMX, SSE2, NEON) to accelerate baseline JPEG compression and decompression on x86, x86-64, and ARM systems. On such systems, libjpeg-turbo is generally 2-4x as fast as the unmodified version of libjpeg, all else being equal.
You probably want
imagemin-jpegtran instead.
$ npm install --save jpegtran-bin
import {execFile} from 'node:child_process';
import jpegtran from 'jpegtran-bin';
execFile(jpegtran, ['-outfile', 'output.jpg', 'input.jpg'], error => {
console.log('Image minified!');
});
$ npm install --global jpegtran-bin
$ jpegtran --help
MIT © Imagemin