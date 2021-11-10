openbase logo
jpegtran-bin

by imagemin
6.0.1 (see all)

jpegtran bin-wrapper that makes it seamlessly available as a local dependency

Documentation
274K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jpegtran-bin GitHub Actions Status

libjpeg-turbo is a derivative of libjpeg that uses SIMD instructions (MMX, SSE2, NEON) to accelerate baseline JPEG compression and decompression on x86, x86-64, and ARM systems. On such systems, libjpeg-turbo is generally 2-4x as fast as the unmodified version of libjpeg, all else being equal.

You probably want imagemin-jpegtran instead.

Install

$ npm install --save jpegtran-bin

Usage

import {execFile} from 'node:child_process';
import jpegtran from 'jpegtran-bin';

execFile(jpegtran, ['-outfile', 'output.jpg', 'input.jpg'], error => {
    console.log('Image minified!');
});

CLI

$ npm install --global jpegtran-bin

$ jpegtran --help

License

MIT © Imagemin

