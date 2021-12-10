The jpegtran command line utility as a readable/writable stream.

If you don't have a jpegtran binary in your PATH, node-jpegtran will try to use one of the binaries provided by the node-jpegtran-bin package.

The constructor optionally takes an array of command line options for the jpegtran binary:

var JpegTran = require ( 'jpegtran' ), myJpegTranslator = new JpegTran([ '-rotate' , 90 , '-progressive' ]); sourceStream.pipe(myJpegTranslator).pipe(destinationStream);

JpegTran as a web service (sends back a horizontally flipped grayscale version of the request body):

var JpegTran = require ( 'jpegtran' ), http = require ( 'http' ); http .createServer( function ( req, res ) { if (req.headers[ 'content-type' ] === 'image/jpeg' ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'image/jpeg' }); req.pipe( new JpegTran([ '-grayscale' , '-flip' , 'horizontal' ])).pipe(res); } else { res.writeHead( 400 ); res.end( 'Feed me a JPEG!' ); } }) .listen( 1337 );

Installation

Make sure you have node.js and npm installed, then run:

npm install jpegtran

Releases

Changelog

License