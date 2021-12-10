The jpegtran command line utility as a readable/writable stream.
If you don't have a
jpegtran binary in your PATH,
node-jpegtran
will try to use one of the binaries provided by the node-jpegtran-bin
package.
The constructor optionally takes an array of command line options for
the
jpegtran binary:
var JpegTran = require('jpegtran'),
myJpegTranslator = new JpegTran(['-rotate', 90, '-progressive']);
sourceStream.pipe(myJpegTranslator).pipe(destinationStream);
JpegTran as a web service (sends back a horizontally flipped grayscale version of the request body):
var JpegTran = require('jpegtran'),
http = require('http');
http
.createServer(function (req, res) {
if (req.headers['content-type'] === 'image/jpeg') {
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'image/jpeg' });
req.pipe(new JpegTran(['-grayscale', '-flip', 'horizontal'])).pipe(res);
} else {
res.writeHead(400);
res.end('Feed me a JPEG!');
}
})
.listen(1337);
Make sure you have node.js and npm installed, then run:
npm install jpegtran
3-clause BSD license -- see the
LICENSE file for details.