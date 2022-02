JPEGLosslessDecoderJS

A common DICOM compression format is JPEG Lossless. This format is generally not supported in standard JPEG decoder libraries.

This decoder can read data from the following DICOM transfer syntaxes:

1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.57 JPEG Lossless, Nonhierarchical (Processes 14)

1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.70 JPEG Lossless, Nonhierarchical (Processes 14 [Selection 1])

Usage

API and more examples

var decoder = new jpeg.lossless.Decoder(); var output = decoder.decompress(buffer [, offset [, length]]);

Install

Get a packaged source file:

Or install via NPM:

npm install jpeg-lossless-decoder-js

Or install via Bower:

bower install jpeg-lossless-decoder-js

Testing

npm test

Building

See the release folder for the latest builds or build it yourself using:

npm run build

This will output lossless.js and lossless-min.js to build/.

Acknowledgments

This decoder was originally written by Helmut Dersch for Java. I added support for selection values 2 through 7, contributed bug fixes and ported to JavaScript.