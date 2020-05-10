openbase logo
jkv

jp.keijiro.vfx-extra

by Keijiro Takahashi
1.0.0 (see all)

Extra utilities for Unity Visual Effect Graph

Readme

VfxExtra

VfxExtra is a collection of utilities for Unity Visual Effect Graph.

At the moment, it only contains property/event binder classes for the new Input System.

screenshot

Property binders

VFXInputValueBinder -- Binds a value (axis, button pressure, etc.) of an InputAction to a VFX property.

VFXPlayerInputValueBinder -- Retrieves a value of an action from a PlayerInput and binds it to a VFX property.

Event binders

VFXInputEventBinder -- Sends a VFX event on an InputAction.

VFXPlayerInputEventBinder -- Receives an action from a PlayerInput and sends a VFX event.

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{
  "name": "Keijiro",
  "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
  "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}

To the dependencies section:

"jp.keijiro.vfx-extra": "1.0.0"

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "Keijiro",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
      "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "jp.keijiro.vfx-extra": "1.0.0",
    ...

