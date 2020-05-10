VfxExtra is a collection of utilities for Unity Visual Effect Graph.
At the moment, it only contains property/event binder classes for the new Input System.
VFXInputValueBinder -- Binds a value (axis, button pressure, etc.) of an InputAction to a VFX property.
VFXPlayerInputValueBinder -- Retrieves a value of an action from a PlayerInput and binds it to a VFX property.
VFXInputEventBinder -- Sends a VFX event on an InputAction.
VFXPlayerInputEventBinder -- Receives an action from a PlayerInput and sends a VFX event.
This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.vfx-extra": "1.0.0"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.vfx-extra": "1.0.0",
...