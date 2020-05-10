VfxExtra

VfxExtra is a collection of utilities for Unity Visual Effect Graph.

At the moment, it only contains property/event binder classes for the new Input System.

Property binders

VFXInputValueBinder -- Binds a value (axis, button pressure, etc.) of an InputAction to a VFX property.

VFXPlayerInputValueBinder -- Retrieves a value of an action from a PlayerInput and binds it to a VFX property.

Event binders

VFXInputEventBinder -- Sends a VFX event on an InputAction.

VFXPlayerInputEventBinder -- Receives an action from a PlayerInput and sends a VFX event.

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .vfx-extra ": "1 .0 .0 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: