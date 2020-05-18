TestCards is a simple test pattern generator for Unity.
This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.testcards": "1.0.0"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.testcards": "1.0.0",
...
The
TestOverlay component works as an image effect, so it has to be added to
a camera object before using. It simply overdraws the entire screen with a test
pattern.
Currently four pattern modes are available for use.