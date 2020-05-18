TestCards

TestCards is a simple test pattern generator for Unity.

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .testcards ": "1 .0 .0 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{ "scopedRegistries" : [ { "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] } ], "dependencies" : { "jp.keijiro.testcards" : "1.0.0" , ...

How To Use

The TestOverlay component works as an image effect, so it has to be added to a camera object before using. It simply overdraws the entire screen with a test pattern.

Currently four pattern modes are available for use.