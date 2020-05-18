openbase logo
jkt

jp.keijiro.testcards

by Keijiro Takahashi
1.0.0 (see all)

A simple test pattern generator.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

TestCards

TestCards is a simple test pattern generator for Unity.

screenshot screenshot

screenshot screenshot

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{
  "name": "Keijiro",
  "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
  "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}

To the dependencies section:

"jp.keijiro.testcards": "1.0.0"

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "Keijiro",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
      "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "jp.keijiro.testcards": "1.0.0",
...

How To Use

The TestOverlay component works as an image effect, so it has to be added to a camera object before using. It simply overdraws the entire screen with a test pattern.

Currently four pattern modes are available for use.

  • Fill: simply fill the entire screen with a given color.
  • Spectrum: draws a grayscale bar and a color spectrum bar.
  • Checker: draws a checker pattern with a given scale.
  • Pattern: draws a TV test pattern.

