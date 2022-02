Smrvfx

Smrvfx is a Unity sample project that shows how to use the skinned mesh sampling feature with VFX Graph to emit particles from animating characters.

System requirements

Unity 2021.2

HDRP/URP 12.0

About this repository

Previously, this repository contained a custom package called Smrvfx that implemented a mesh sampling feature as VFX Graph didn't provide the feature at the time.

The built-in skinned mesh sampling feature was implemented in HDRP 11.0, so I changed the main aim of this repository to provide an example of the built-in feature.