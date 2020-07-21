FFmpegRecorder

FFmpegRecorder is an extension for Unity Recorder that allows recording videos in Unity Editor via FFmpeg.

System Requirements

Unity 2019.3 or later

How To Install

The FFmpegRecorder package uses the scoped registry feature to import dependent packages. Please add the following sections to the package manifest file ( Packages/manifest.json ).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .recorder .ffmpeg ": "1 .0 .2 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{ "scopedRegistries" : [ { "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] } ], "dependencies" : { "jp.keijiro.recorder.ffmpeg" : "1.0.2" , ...

Frequently Asked Questions

Output video is vertically flipped

This issue will be fixed in a future version. At the moment, please manually turn on the "Flip Vertical" option in the recorder settings when you find the output is flipped.