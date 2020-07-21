openbase logo
jkr

jp.keijiro.recorder.ffmpeg

by Keijiro Takahashi
1.0.2 (see all)

FFmpeg extension for Unity Recorder

npm
GitHub
Overview

4.6K

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

FFmpegRecorder

FFmpegRecorder is an extension for Unity Recorder that allows recording videos in Unity Editor via FFmpeg.

System Requirements

  • Unity 2019.3 or later

How To Install

The FFmpegRecorder package uses the scoped registry feature to import dependent packages. Please add the following sections to the package manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{
  "name": "Keijiro",
  "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
  "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}

To the dependencies section:

"jp.keijiro.recorder.ffmpeg": "1.0.2"

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "Keijiro",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
      "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "jp.keijiro.recorder.ffmpeg": "1.0.2",
    ...

Frequently Asked Questions

Output video is vertically flipped

This issue will be fixed in a future version. At the moment, please manually turn on the "Flip Vertical" option in the recorder settings when you find the output is flipped.

