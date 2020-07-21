FFmpegRecorder is an extension for Unity Recorder that allows recording videos in Unity Editor via FFmpeg.
The FFmpegRecorder package uses the scoped registry feature to import
dependent packages. Please add the following sections to the package manifest
file (
Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.recorder.ffmpeg": "1.0.2"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.recorder.ffmpeg": "1.0.2",
...
This issue will be fixed in a future version. At the moment, please manually turn on the "Flip Vertical" option in the recorder settings when you find the output is flipped.