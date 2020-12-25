Pugrad is a color gradient generator for Unity that supports commonly-used perceptually uniform colormaps.
At the moment, Pugrad supports the following colormaps:
This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.pugrad": "1.0.0"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.pugrad": "1.0.0",
...
To cerate a colormap, select Assets -> Create -> Pugrad. It creates a
.pugrad
file that generates a
Texture2D asset procedurally.
You can change the resolution of the texture on the inspector. You can also change the lightness of the gradient when using the HSLuv colormap.