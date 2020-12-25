openbase logo
jkp

jp.keijiro.pugrad

by Keijiro Takahashi
1.0.0 (see all)

Perceptually uniform colormap generator for Unity

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Pugrad

photo

Pugrad is a color gradient generator for Unity that supports commonly-used perceptually uniform colormaps.

At the moment, Pugrad supports the following colormaps:

screenshot

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{
  "name": "Keijiro",
  "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
  "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}

To the dependencies section:

"jp.keijiro.pugrad": "1.0.0"

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "Keijiro",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
      "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "jp.keijiro.pugrad": "1.0.0",
...

How To Use

To cerate a colormap, select Assets -> Create -> Pugrad. It creates a .pugrad file that generates a Texture2D asset procedurally.

inspector

You can change the resolution of the texture on the inspector. You can also change the lightness of the gradient when using the HSLuv colormap.

