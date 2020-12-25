Pugrad

Pugrad is a color gradient generator for Unity that supports commonly-used perceptually uniform colormaps.

At the moment, Pugrad supports the following colormaps:

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .pugrad ": "1 .0 .0 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{ "scopedRegistries" : [ { "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] } ], "dependencies" : { "jp.keijiro.pugrad" : "1.0.0" , ...

How To Use

To cerate a colormap, select Assets -> Create -> Pugrad. It creates a .pugrad file that generates a Texture2D asset procedurally.

You can change the resolution of the texture on the inspector. You can also change the lightness of the gradient when using the HSLuv colormap.