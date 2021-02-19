Pcx is a custom importer and renderer that allows for handling point cloud data in Unity.
Currently Pcx only supports PLY binary little-endian format.
The Pcx package uses the scoped registry feature to import dependent
packages. Please add the following sections to the package manifest file
(
Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.pcx": "1.0.1"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.pcx": "1.0.1",
...
There are three types of container for point clouds.
Points are to be contained in a
Mesh object. They can be rendered with the
standard
MeshRenderer component. It's recommended to use the custom shaders
included in Pcx (
Point Cloud/Point and
Point Cloud/Disk).
Points are to be contained in a
PointCloudData object, which uses
ComputeBuffer to store point data. It can be rendered with using the
PointCloudRenderer component.
Points are baked into
Texture2D objects that can be used as attribute maps
in Visual Effect Graph.
There are two types of rendering methods in Pcx.
Points are rendered as point primitives when using the
Point Cloud/Point
shader.
The size of points can be adjusted by changing the material properties.
These size properties are only supported on some platforms; It may work with OpenGLCore and Metal, but never work with D3D11/12.
This method is also used when the point size is set to zero in
PointCloudRenderer.
Points are rendered as small disks when using the
Point Cloud/Disk shader or
PointCloudRenderer.
This method requires geometry shader support.
The point cloud files used in the examples of Pcx are created by authors listed below. These files are licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC BY 4.0). Please see the following original pages for further details.
richmond-azaelias.ply - Azaleas, Isabella Plantation, Richmond Park. Created by Thomas Flynn. https://sketchfab.com/models/188576acfe89480f90c38d9df9a4b19a
anthidium-forcipatum.ply - Anthidium forcipatum ♀ (Point Cloud). Created by Thomas Flynn. https://sketchfab.com/models/3493da15a8db4f34929fc38d9d0fcb2c
Guanyin.ply - Guanyin (Avalokitesvara). Created by Geoffrey Marchal. https://sketchfab.com/models/9db9a5dfb6744a5586dfcb96cb8a7dc5