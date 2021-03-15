openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jko

jp.keijiro.osc-jack.visualscripting

by Keijiro Takahashi
1.0.2 (see all)

OSC plugin for Unity Bolt

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

OSCJackVS

gif

OscJackVS is an extension for visual scripting in Unity that adds custom units for handling OSC (Open Sound Control) messages.

It uses OSC Jack as a backend. If you're interested in using OSC without visual scripting, check the OSC Jack project.

Custom Units

OSC Input unit

OSC Input Unit

OSC Input is a unit for receiving OSC messages in a flow graph. You can specify a UDP port number and an OSC address to which the unit listens.

There are variants for different data types:

  • OscBangInput (trigger without data)
  • OscIntInput
  • OscFloatInput
  • OscStringInput
  • OscVector2Input
  • OscVector3Input
  • OscVector4Input

Note that it could trigger the event multiple times in a single frame.

OSC Output unit

OSC Output Unit

OSC Output is a unit for sending OSC messages from a flow graph. You can specify a destination IP address, a UDP port number, and an OSC address to which the unit delivers messages.

There are variants for different data types:

  • OscBangOutput (trigger without data)
  • OscIntOutput
  • OscFloatOutput
  • OscStringOutput
  • OscVector2Output
  • OscVector3Output
  • OscVector4Output

How to install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{
  "name": "Keijiro",
  "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
  "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}

To the dependencies section:

"jp.keijiro.osc-jack.visualscripting": "1.0.2"

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "Keijiro",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
      "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "jp.keijiro.osc-jack.visualscripting": "1.0.2",
    ...

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial