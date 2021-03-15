OSC Jack is a lightweight implementation of OSC (Open Sound Control) server and client that is written in C#. It mainly aims to provide basic OSC support to Unity.
OSC Jack uses and requires a
System.Net.Sockets implementation. It means that
it runs on most platforms but doesn't support few special platforms like WebGL
or network-restrictive consoles.
This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.osc-jack": "1.0.3"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.osc-jack": "1.0.3",
...
OSC Event Receiver receives OSC messages and invokes a UnityEvent with received data. This can be a handy way to modify property values or invoke methods based on OSC messages.
OSC Property Sender provides a handy way to send OSC messages based on a component property value. It observes a given component property, and sends OSC messages when changes in the property are detected.
OSC Monitor is a small utility to show incoming messages to existing OSC servers. It's useful to check if messages are correctly received at the servers. To open the monitor, navigate to Window > OSC Monitor.
OSC Jack also provides non-Unity dependent classes that can be used from any C# script. These classes are useful when sending/receiving OSC messages that are not directly related to component properties or events.
OscClient provides basic functionalities to send OSC messages to a specific
UDP port of a host. It supports
int,
float and
string types, and it's
capable of sending up to four elements within a single message. It implements
IDisposable, so it can be manually terminated by calling the
Dispose method
(or left it until automatically being finalized).
// IP address, port number
var client = new OscClient("127.0.0.1", 9000);
// Send two-component float values ten times.
for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
yield return new WaitForSeconds(0.5f);
client.Send("/test", // OSC address
i * 10.0f, // First element
Random.value); // Second element
}
// Terminate the client.
client.Dispose();
OscServer provides basic functionalities to receive OSC messages that are
sent to a specific UDP port of the host. It starts receiving messages when a
server instance is created, and terminates when disposed (via the
IDisposable
interface).
You can add delegates to
MessageDispatcher to receive messages sent to a
specific OSC address, or you can give an empty string as an address to receive
all messages arrived at the port.
Note that the delegates are to be called in the server thread; You have to queue the events for processing them in the main thread (this will be required in most cases of Unity).
Just like the client class, it supports
int,
float and
string types, and
capable of receiving up to four elements within a single message.
var server = new OscServer(9000); // Port number
server.MessageDispatcher.AddCallback(
"/test", // OSC address
(string address, OscDataHandle data) => {
Debug.Log(string.Format("({0}, {1})",
data.GetElementAsFloat(0),
data.GetElementAsFloat(1)));
}
);
yield return new WaitForSeconds(10);
server.Dispose();