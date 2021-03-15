OSC Jack

OSC Jack is a lightweight implementation of OSC (Open Sound Control) server and client that is written in C#. It mainly aims to provide basic OSC support to Unity.

System Requirements

Unity 2019.4 or later

OSC Jack uses and requires a System.Net.Sockets implementation. It means that it runs on most platforms but doesn't support few special platforms like WebGL or network-restrictive consoles.

Installation

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .osc-jack ": "1 .0 .3 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{ "scopedRegistries" : [ { "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] } ], "dependencies" : { "jp.keijiro.osc-jack" : "1.0.3" , ...

OSC Components

OSC Event Receiver

OSC Event Receiver receives OSC messages and invokes a UnityEvent with received data. This can be a handy way to modify property values or invoke methods based on OSC messages.

OSC Property Sender

OSC Property Sender provides a handy way to send OSC messages based on a component property value. It observes a given component property, and sends OSC messages when changes in the property are detected.

OSC Monitor

OSC Monitor is a small utility to show incoming messages to existing OSC servers. It's useful to check if messages are correctly received at the servers. To open the monitor, navigate to Window > OSC Monitor.

Scripting Interface

OSC Jack also provides non-Unity dependent classes that can be used from any C# script. These classes are useful when sending/receiving OSC messages that are not directly related to component properties or events.

OSC Client class

OscClient provides basic functionalities to send OSC messages to a specific UDP port of a host. It supports int , float and string types, and it's capable of sending up to four elements within a single message. It implements IDisposable , so it can be manually terminated by calling the Dispose method (or left it until automatically being finalized).

var client = new OscClient( "127.0.0.1" , 9000 ); for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { yield return new WaitForSeconds ( 0.5f ) ; client.Send( "/test" , i * 10.0f , Random. value ); } client.Dispose();

OSC Server class

OscServer provides basic functionalities to receive OSC messages that are sent to a specific UDP port of the host. It starts receiving messages when a server instance is created, and terminates when disposed (via the IDisposable interface).

You can add delegates to MessageDispatcher to receive messages sent to a specific OSC address, or you can give an empty string as an address to receive all messages arrived at the port.

Note that the delegates are to be called in the server thread; You have to queue the events for processing them in the main thread (this will be required in most cases of Unity).

Just like the client class, it supports int , float and string types, and capable of receiving up to four elements within a single message.